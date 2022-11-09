Late for Work 11/9: 'Under-the-Radar' Moves Have Helped Ravens Construct NFL's Deepest Roster

What Is the Biggest Question for the Ravens at Midseason?

ESPN's Jamison Hensley took stock of the Ravens at the season's midway point. He said the biggest question facing the team going forward is whether they can win when Jackson has to throw the ball.

"Jackson ranks fourth with 16 touchdown passes, but he is 18th in passing yards with 1,768. He has lacked consistency hitting his receivers this season," Hensley wrote. "Over the past five games, Jackson has completed less than 60% of his passes four times and has averaged 175 yards passing. Some of the decreased production is the result of injuries to skill position players. But Jackson also hasn't been sharp. His 19.3% off-target rate is the seventh-worst in the league."

Jackson has shown in the past that he can win with his arm. He threw 10 touchdown passes in his first three games this season and led the league in touchdown passes in 2019.

Hensley named Andrews as the Ravens' non-QB midseason MVP.

"Before Andrews missed Monday night's game with shoulder and knee injuries, he accounted for 28% of Baltimore's receptions and receiving yards. He also had tallied one-third of the Ravens' touchdown catches," Hensley wrote. "Even though teams know Jackson is targeting Andrews, the tight end still finds ways to get open. And with No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman out for the season with a foot injury, Jackson is going to rely on Andrews even more."

Looking ahead, Hensley said the game to circle on the Ravens' schedule is the season finale at Cincinnati.