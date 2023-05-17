Presented by

Mailbag: Which Undrafted Rookies Have a Chance to Stick?

May 17, 2023 at 01:05 PM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
by Garrett Downing & Ryan Mink
051723-mailbag_720
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos

Mink: First off, it's too early to make such predictions. We've barely seen these guys on the field. With that said, I know everybody wants some names because the undrafted rookies spark almost as much intrigue as the actual draft picks in Baltimore. I guess that's what happens when you have such a storied history of finding undrafted gems.

Two names I'll throw out there to keep an eye on are cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr. from Texas-San Antonio and running back Keaton Mitchell from East Carolina.

Mayfield Jr. had three interceptions and a career-best 37 tackles in 2022. He's a scrappy corner with good instincts who is an intriguing slot prospect. He's also the son of former NFL defensive tackle Corey Mayfield Sr., who played for the 49ers, Buccaneers, and Jaguars and is now the defensive coordinator for the Texas Revolution (indoor football). The Ravens feel they can never have enough cornerbacks, so Mayfield could earn a spot if he were to shine on special teams and perhaps beat out a veteran.

Photos: Ravens 2023 Undrafted Rookies

Check out these photos of the 2023 undrafted rookies the Ravens have signed to compete for a place on the 53-man roster.

S Jaquan Amos
1 / 18

S Jaquan Amos

Ball State University Athletics/Ball State University Athletics
DT Trey Botts
2 / 18

DT Trey Botts

Trey Botts/Hudl
DT Kaieem Caesar
3 / 18

DT Kaieem Caesar

Ohio University Athletics/Ohio University Athletics
WR Dontay Demus Jr.
4 / 18

WR Dontay Demus Jr.

Gail Burton/AP Photos
DT Tykeem Doss
5 / 18

DT Tykeem Doss

Southern Mississippi Athletics/Southern Mississippi Athletics
C Jake Guidone
6 / 18

C Jake Guidone

UConn Athletics/UConn Athletics
OLB Malik Hamm
7 / 18

OLB Malik Hamm

Lafayette College Athletics/Lafayette College Athletics
QB Nolan Henderson
8 / 18

QB Nolan Henderson

Nick Wass/AP Photos
OL Brandon Kipper
9 / 18

OL Brandon Kipper

Ross D. Franklin/AP Photos
CB Jeremy Lucien
10 / 18

CB Jeremy Lucien

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photos
G Tashawn Manning
11 / 18

G Tashawn Manning

John Amis/AP Photos
CB Corey Mayfield Jr.
12 / 18

CB Corey Mayfield Jr.

Eric Gay/AP Photos
RBk Keaton Mitchell
13 / 18

RBk Keaton Mitchell

Jeff Dean/AP Photos
WR Sean Ryan
14 / 18

WR Sean Ryan

Adam Hunger/AP Photos
OLB Kelle Sanders
15 / 18

OLB Kelle Sanders

UAB Athletics/UAB Athletics
TE Travis Vokolek
16 / 18

TE Travis Vokolek

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Photos
TE Brian Walker
17 / 18

TE Brian Walker

Shepherd University Athletics/Shepherd University Athletics
RB Owen Wright
18 / 18

RB Owen Wright

Monmouth Univsersity Athletics/Monmouth University Athletics
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Mitchell is a speedster who rushed for 1,452 yards last season, and his 7.2 yards per carry was the second-highest average in FBS college football. The Ravens want explosive playmakers in Todd Monken's more spread offense and Mitchell, who could have easily been a Day 3 draft pick, has another gear and break-your-ankles shiftiness in the open field. He is also the son of former Ravens safety Anthony Mitchell, who played on the Ravens' first Super Bowl-winning team. Baltimore already knows its top three running backs in J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, so Michell would have to stand out on special teams and convince the team to keep four running backs.

The Ravens also have a history of grooming undrafted defensive linemen, and since they didn't take one with one of their six draft picks, I would also keep tabs on Kaieem Caesar (Ohio) and Trey Botts (Colorado State-Pueblo).

Downing: Improving the red-zone efficiency will be critical for the Ravens offense. The struggles in that area of the field were the undoing of the offense in a lot of ways last season, and Monken knows he needs to make major improvements in that department. A big difference that I expect with Monken's offensive compared to Greg Roman's is less pre-snap motion. That was a hallmark of Roman's system and key component in identifying defensive alignment. Monken's system will rely more heavily on an up-tempo, sometimes no-huddle approach, rather than the pre-snap motion. That may help in the red zone.

Monken's offense was incredibly efficient in the red zone the last two years at Georgia. On 83 red zone trips last season, Monken's offense scored points on 81 of them. They scored 36 rushing touchdowns, 21 passing touchdowns and settled for field goals on 24 trips. That was the best red-zone offense in college football. Monken will obviously have a different challenge in the NFL, but if he can bring that success with him to Baltimore, he'll quickly make everyone forget about the red-zone woes of 2022.

Mink: I don't expect the Ravens to add a veteran backup quarterback. It made more sense when Jackson's status was unknown. I wasn't surprised when there were reports that the Ravens showed interest in Jacoby Brissett and Baker Mayfield in March. But now that Jackson is signed long term, I expect Baltimore will move forward with Tyler Huntley as the No. 2 and he'll compete with Anthony Brown this summer.

Huntley is still the closest replica to Jackson that I know of, meaning Baltimore wouldn't need to drastically alter its offense if Jackson were to miss time. Huntley's experience (nine starts, including last year's playoff game) is also hugely valuable. "Snoop" was dealing with a shoulder injury down the stretch last year that he grinded through. If that's cleared up this season, he should be in better form and a high-level backup.

Downing: The idea of bringing defensive back Adrian Amos to Baltimore is intriguing. He's started every game over the last five years and is coming off a season with 102 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception. The 30-year-old safety clearly still has ability, and he would give the Ravens valuable depth in their secondary. There were reports that the Ravens worked out Amos earlier this offseason, and it's unknown whether there is mutual interest between the two sides.

If the Ravens brought Amos to Baltimore, at minimum he would provide valuable depth behind Williams and Kyle Hamilton. But we saw last year that Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald likes to get creative by putting three safeties on the field together at once. If the Ravens had Amos, Williams and Hamilton on the field together, it's tough to determine how they would deploy each player. The plan is for Hamilton to play more of a traditional safety role this season, rather than the nickel role he played last year when Chuck Clark was the starting strong safety. In a three-safety look, would Amos play the nickel role, or would Hamilton move back into that spot? Hamilton is a versatile weapon who fits into that role well, and the Ravens may opt to get him back into that spot in certain packages. Amos has been a traditional safety in his career, so using him in a nickel role would likely be a larger transition for him.

The Ravens also have good depth at safety with Brandon Stephens and Geno Stone. Stephens has played safety and corner throughout his career, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens plan to use him more at safety this year. Safety isn't the biggest need on the team, but Amos is a talented player who would give the Ravens some flexibility if they were to bring him to Baltimore.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Still Bring Back Two Veterans?

Will Kyle Hamilton stay in the nickel role? What are the first impressions of the Ravens' top two picks? How many primetime games will the Ravens get?

news

Mailbag: What's the Plan at Cornerback?

Will Devin Duvernay still be the primary returner? What's going to happen with Patrick Queen? How will the offense look this season?

news

Mailbag: Which WR/CB Prospects Are Most Ready to Contribute Immediately?

Will the Ravens trade back? Who are some late-round edge rushers to watch? Who's the unsung hero in the draft room?

news

Mailbag: Could the Ravens Draft a Top Edge Rusher?

Could the Ravens make another significant wide receiver move? What happens with Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams if another top CB is drafted? Would a healthy OBJ be the best Ravens receiver ever?

news

Mailbag: How Will Ravens Address Wide Receiver in the Draft Now?

Are the Ravens more likely to trade back now? Does the OBJ addition impact things with Lamar Jackson? Would Zeke Elliott be of interest?

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising