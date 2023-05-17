Mailbag: Which Undrafted Rookies Have a Chance to Stick?

Downing: The idea of bringing defensive back Adrian Amos to Baltimore is intriguing. He's started every game over the last five years and is coming off a season with 102 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception. The 30-year-old safety clearly still has ability, and he would give the Ravens valuable depth in their secondary. There were reports that the Ravens worked out Amos earlier this offseason, and it's unknown whether there is mutual interest between the two sides.

If the Ravens brought Amos to Baltimore, at minimum he would provide valuable depth behind Williams and Kyle Hamilton. But we saw last year that Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald likes to get creative by putting three safeties on the field together at once. If the Ravens had Amos, Williams and Hamilton on the field together, it's tough to determine how they would deploy each player. The plan is for Hamilton to play more of a traditional safety role this season, rather than the nickel role he played last year when Chuck Clark was the starting strong safety. In a three-safety look, would Amos play the nickel role, or would Hamilton move back into that spot? Hamilton is a versatile weapon who fits into that role well, and the Ravens may opt to get him back into that spot in certain packages. Amos has been a traditional safety in his career, so using him in a nickel role would likely be a larger transition for him.