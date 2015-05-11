Undrafted Rookies Separate Quickly

May 11, 2015 at 09:31 AM
11_UndraftedStickOut_news.jpg


Who is it going to be this year?

The Ravens have had an undrafted rookie make the season-opening 53-man roster for 11 straight years, tied for the third-longest streak in the NFL behind Indianapolis and Kansas City.

During Head Coach John Harbaugh's era, Baltimore has unearthed undrafted talent every year.

Over the past seven years, the list includes linebacker Jameel McClain (2008), linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (2009), long snapper Morgan Cox and linebacker Albert McClellan (2010), linebacker Josh Bynes (2011), kicker Justin Tucker (2012), safety Brynden Trawick (2013), and tackle James Hurst and linebacker Zach Orr (2014).

While there are still a lot of practices to go, Harbaugh agreed with a reporter's notion that undrafted rookie free agents who will eventually make the team or become successes in the league make themselves known pretty quickly.

"You see the guys right away who are going to have a chance to play at this level, because you see the athleticism, the ability to pick things up quickly," Harbaugh said. "[It] doesn't take long to spot a guy that has a chance."

Harbaugh of course wasn't going to name any players who caught his eye during last weekend's rookie minicamp, where there were 15 undrafted rookies and more tryout players.

"[I'm] really, really impressed with the group," Harbaugh said. "Credit our coaches and our scouts for the job they did with this class. Can't wait to see where they go five years from now when we look back, but I think a lot of these guys are going to have great careers."

Below are three undrafted rookies to keep an eye on. These aren't players Harbaugh specifically pointed to, but they were intriguing in the two days at rookie camp:

WR DeAndre Carter, Cal State – SacramentoCarter is short in stature at 5-foot-8, but has big-time quickness. He logged a school record 99 catches for 1,321 yards and 17 touchdowns last year, and could be a factor on special teams. Harbaugh was asked about Carter Saturday, and said he "has done a really nice job as a receiver, and he has looked good as a punt returner."

S Nick Perry, AlabamaPerry was considered a possible seventh-round draft pick. He's a hard hitter with good size at 6-foot-1, 201 pounds. He already has somewhat of an advantage considering he comes from Alabama's complex, Ravens-like defense. Once Perry can hit, he should make even more of an impression.

ILB Trey DePriest, AlabamaDePriest started 39 games for the Crimson Tide, and like Perry, that gives him an advantage in catching on in Baltimore. He finished with 237 tackles, including 17.5 for loss. He was a member of two national championship teams. The Ravens have a history of keeping undrafted linebackers, particularly ones who can contribute on special teams.

Photos: 2015 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

Get a look at the 15 players who are vying for a spot on the season-opening Ravens roster.

Baldwin saw action in 48 games (15 starts) for the Buckeyes. Helped anchor an O-line that led the Big Ten in total offense (511.6 ypg) and scoring (44.8 ppg) and ranked second in rushing (264.5 ypg).
1 / 15

Baldwin saw action in 48 games (15 starts) for the Buckeyes. Helped anchor an O-line that led the Big Ten in total offense (511.6 ypg) and scoring (44.8 ppg) and ranked second in rushing (264.5 ypg).

Beyer appeared in 49 games (32 starts) for the Wolverines, totaling 92 tackles (45 solo), 7.5 sacks (-55 yards), 12 tackles for loss (-64 yards), two forced fumbles and one interception (7 return yards).
2 / 15

Beyer appeared in 49 games (32 starts) for the Wolverines, totaling 92 tackles (45 solo), 7.5 sacks (-55 yards), 12 tackles for loss (-64 yards), two forced fumbles and one interception (7 return yards).

In 41 games at Cal State-Sacramento, Carter recorded 207 receptions for 2,760 yards and 35 touchdowns.
3 / 15

In 41 games at Cal State-Sacramento, Carter recorded 207 receptions for 2,760 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Started all 13 games in 2014 and helped pave the way for the most prolific offense in MSU school history, one that shattered 13 single-season records.
4 / 15

Started all 13 games in 2014 and helped pave the way for the most prolific offense in MSU school history, one that shattered 13 single-season records.

DePriest appeared in 53 games (39 starts) for the Crimson Tide, finishing his career with 237 tackles, including 17.5 tackles for loss (-63 yards), two sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and six passes defensed.
5 / 15

DePriest appeared in 53 games (39 starts) for the Crimson Tide, finishing his career with 237 tackles, including 17.5 tackles for loss (-63 yards), two sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and six passes defensed.

Easton saw action in 24 career games for Harvard.
6 / 15

Easton saw action in 24 career games for Harvard.

Johnson played in 52 games for the Scarlet Knights, finishing his career by starting 50-consecutive games along the O-line.
7 / 15

Johnson played in 52 games for the Scarlet Knights, finishing his career by starting 50-consecutive games along the O-line.

Magee played in 40 games (one start) in his four years with the Tigers, rushing for 1,330 yards and 12 touchdowns and netting 24 receptions for 271 yards.
8 / 15

Magee played in 40 games (one start) in his four years with the Tigers, rushing for 1,330 yards and 12 touchdowns and netting 24 receptions for 271 yards.

Seeing action in 39 games at Prairie View A&M, Lovelocke completed 676 of 1,107 passes (61.1%) for 7,359 yards, 54 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also rushed for 885 yards and 24 touchdowns on 234 attempts.
9 / 15

Seeing action in 39 games at Prairie View A&M, Lovelocke completed 676 of 1,107 passes (61.1%) for 7,359 yards, 54 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also rushed for 885 yards and 24 touchdowns on 234 attempts.

Manton punted a total of 204 times for 8,798 yards (43.1 avg.), including a long of 77 (second longest in school history), for the Warhawks.
10 / 15

Manton punted a total of 204 times for 8,798 yards (43.1 avg.), including a long of 77 (second longest in school history), for the Warhawks.

Perry saw action in 45 games (17 starts), finishing his collegiate career with 121 tackles (71 solo), 10 passes defensed, 6.5 tackles for loss (-25 yards), two interceptions (returned for 24 yards) and one sack (-7 yards).
11 / 15

Perry saw action in 45 games (17 starts), finishing his collegiate career with 121 tackles (71 solo), 10 passes defensed, 6.5 tackles for loss (-25 yards), two interceptions (returned for 24 yards) and one sack (-7 yards).

Allen appeared in 43 career games during his four-year tenure at Colorado State-Pueblo, recording 180 tackles (93 solo), 58 TFL (-274 yards), 34.5 sacks (-188 yards), nine forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.
12 / 15

Allen appeared in 43 career games during his four-year tenure at Colorado State-Pueblo, recording 180 tackles (93 solo), 58 TFL (-274 yards), 34.5 sacks (-188 yards), nine forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

Wesley played in 25 games (22 starts) at right tackle for BYU after transferring from Diablo Valley (Pleasant Hill, CA) Community College.
13 / 15

Wesley played in 25 games (22 starts) at right tackle for BYU after transferring from Diablo Valley (Pleasant Hill, CA) Community College.

Appeared in 48 career games (22 starts) during his career at Oklahoma, recording 99 tackles (76 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss (-21 yards), four interceptions (100 return yards, including one INT-TD) and 15 passes defensed.
14 / 15

Appeared in 48 career games (22 starts) during his career at Oklahoma, recording 99 tackles (76 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss (-21 yards), four interceptions (100 return yards, including one INT-TD) and 15 passes defensed.

Started all 11 games as a senior in 2014, finishing second on the team with 55 receptions for 1,016 yards and four touchdowns.
15 / 15

Started all 11 games as a senior in 2014, finishing second on the team with 55 receptions for 1,016 yards and four touchdowns.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words Or Less: What We've Learned This Week About Todd Monken

Todd Monken's experience helping quarterbacks shouldn't be overlooked. Don't expect the run game to look the same. Ravens tight ends are about to flourish even more.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: A Surprising Alternative Emerges

ESPN's Todd McShay and other prominent analysts are predicting running back Bijan Robinson to the Ravens in their post-Super Bowl mock drafts.

news

Ravens Bring Back Veterans Brent Urban and Daryl Worley

The Ravens have re-signed defensive end Brent Urban and cornerback Daryl Worley.

news

Mailbag: What Kind of Offense Will Todd Monken Bring?

How can the Ravens rebuild the wide receiver room if Lamar Jackson is franchise tagged? What's the plan in the secondary?

news

Media, Player Reaction to Todd Monken Hiring

The Ravens' new offensive coordinator hiring is drawing rave reviews, including on what it will do for Lamar Jackson.

news

Todd Monken Hired As Offensive Coordinator

Todd Monken engineered a powerful offense at national champion Georgia the past three years and has extensive NFL experience.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Aren't Losing Any Coordinators

Steelers lose defensive coach Brian Flores to Minnesota. Browns have to be in 'win-now mode' this offseason.

news

Calais Campbell Announces He's Not Retiring

Ravens veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell announced he intends to come back for a 16th season.

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Thoughts About Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs and Eagles had two different blueprints to reach Super Bowl LVII. The Ravens will want to get Mark Andrews open as much as Travis Kelce.

news

Mailbag: Will the Focus Be on Building the Offense?

Would Keenan Allen be of interest if he's released? Which wide receiver prospect fits best? Who does Lamar Jackson want at OC?

news

Rumor Mill: Eric Bieniemy a 'Prime Candidate' for Ravens Job

Here are the latest reports on the Ravens' search for their next offensive coordinator.

news

Best Moments and Takeaways From 'Bullies of Baltimore' 30-for-30

The greatest defense of all time was profiled by ESPN's 30-for-30. Here are some of the best moments.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising