Undrafted Tony Jefferson Offers Great (and Funny) Advice to Undrafted Rookies





The Ravens have had at least one undrafted rookie on their Week 1 roster for 14 straight years.

Thus, there's a very good chance that somebody in this year's class will beat the odds to make the 53-man roster in August.

Ravens safety Tony Jefferson was that guy for the Arizona Cardinals five years ago when he went undrafted out of Oklahoma. Jefferson was scrapping to make the roster after the Cardinals also selected defensive back Tyrann Mathieu in the third round.