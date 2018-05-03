Undrafted Tony Jefferson Offers Great (and Funny) Advice to Undrafted Rookies

May 03, 2018 at 03:26 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

03_JeffersonAdvise_news.jpg


The Ravens have had at least one undrafted rookie on their Week 1 roster for 14 straight years.

Thus, there's a very good chance that somebody in this year's class will beat the odds to make the 53-man roster in August.

Ravens safety Tony Jefferson was that guy for the Arizona Cardinals five years ago when he went undrafted out of Oklahoma. Jefferson was scrapping to make the roster after the Cardinals also selected defensive back Tyrann Mathieu in the third round.

Now Jefferson is one of the league's top safeties, and he's trying to share his wisdom with the next crop of talent. Here's his Twitter advice to incoming undrafted rookies:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rumor Mill: Four Candidates Interviewing for a Second Time

Here are the latest reports on the Ravens' search for their next offensive coordinator.

news

Best Moments and Takeaways From 'Bullies of Baltimore' 30-for-30

The greatest defense of all time was profiled by ESPN's 30-for-30. Here are some of the best moments.

news

Tyler Huntley's Four Touchdowns Highlight Ravens' Best Flag Football Moments

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley put on a show in Vegas, throwing four touchdowns in the AFC's 35-33 loss.

news

Ray Lewis, Roquan Smith Planning to Watch Film Together This Offseason

Ray Lewis sees the potential for Roquan Smith to take his game to another level and lead his teammates.

news

Tyler Huntley Finishes Second in Pro Bowl Precision Passing

The Ravens QB put on a show in his first Pro Bowl, finishing only behind hometown Raiders QB Derek Carr.

news

Mailbag: What Kind of Wide Receiver Do the Ravens Need?

How will the Ravens address the cornerback need? Could they apply the franchise tag to someone else? Is John Harbaugh aiming for a younger offensive coordinator?

news

Tyler Huntley Named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games Roster

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. RS Devin Duvernay has been replaced.

news

These Former Ravens Are Going to Super Bowl LVII

Orlando Brown Jr. and Brandon Williams are headed to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

news

50 Words or Less: One of John Harbaugh's Greatest Hiring Strengths

The Ravens really aren't far off. Two John Harbaugh attributes that make him good at hiring.

news

Mailbag: How Should the Ravens Upgrade at Wide Receiver?

Will the run game continue to be a big part of the offense? When can we expect news on Lamar Jackson's contract? What will happen with Chuck Clark?

news

50 Words or Less: No Doubt About Ravens' Intent With Lamar Jackson

Those expecting a major offensive shift may be disappointed, but shouldn't be. The wide receiver upgrade is a tricky one.

news

Wide Receiver Room Set for Makeover

The Ravens will look to add playmakers and depth at wide receiver after a season of injuries and lack of production.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising