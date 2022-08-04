News & Notes: Vince Biegel Tears Achilles; Tyler Linderbaum Fine After X-Ray

The Ravens lost one of their early training camp standouts as veteran linebacker Vince Biegel suffered a torn Achilles Thursday.
Biegel went down during a pass rush/blocking drill near the end of a hot practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. Biegel was carted off the field after receiving slaps on the helmet from a bunch of teammates.
It's the second time Biegel has suffered a torn Achilles.
"Just in a 2-on-2 drill and he just leaned the wrong way," Head Coach John Harbaugh. "For Vince, he's a veteran guy, it's his third season-ending injury in three years – New Orleans, Miami and now here. That's really unfortunate for him and we'll be with him for that journey."
The Ravens signed Biegel in mid-May and he was having a strong summer. Just last week, Harbaugh gave him a strong endorsement by saying he went about his business every day chasing perfection.
Biegel wasn't a lock to make the 53-man roster, but it's a hit to Baltimore's depth at the position as Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo are rehabbing. The Ravens have Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston, Daelin Hayes, Steven Means and a couple undrafted rookies.
"Vince was fighting to make the team," Harbaugh said. "He would have had a great chance to make it, because he's just a solid, tough, talented guy who does everything exactly right as hard as he can."
X-Ray Confirms Tyler Linderbaum Is 'Fine'
The Ravens had another scare earlier in practice when first-round rookie center Tyler Linderbaum went down and immediately limped off the field.
Baltimore took Linderbaum quickly to get an X-ray that confirmed that he didn't suffer a major injury.
"He's going to be fine," Harbaugh said. "Didn't get stepped on, kind of just … It's a physical drill there, and [he] came up a little sore. They've looked at it, X-rayed it. They'll do an MRI on it to make sure, but all indications are it's nothing serious at all."
Linderbaum is in position to be the Ravens' starting center from the jump. Veteran Patrick Mekari stepped in when the rookie went down.
J.K. Dobbins Could Return to Practice Monday, No Hurry With Others
J.K. Dobbins has been banging on the door to the practice field to be opened. It's looking like Monday could be the day.
Harbaugh gave updates about Dobbins, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Gus Edwards and Dobbins will be the first one back.
"They're doing really well. There's really no update with time," Harbaugh said. "The trajectory for Ronnie and Marcus is to wait a little bit. It's not going to be anything in the next week. We're not in a hurry with those two guys but they're doing really well.
"J.K. is a little more of a hurry because he's making it a hurry. He wants to get back out there. We'll look at it again Monday and see where we're at Monday. Maybe he starts doing something like individual, maybe not. It will be up to the docs. Gus is a little further out."
Odafe Oweh Is Picking Morgan Moses' Brain
Odafe Oweh loves getting mentored by veteran Justin Houston, but the second-year outside linebacker is looking for knowledge from any source that has it.
Asked about what it's been like blocking Oweh in practice, nine-year veteran Morgan Moses said it's Oweh's desire to learn that impresses him the most. Moses said it reminds him of Chase Young, the No. 2-overall pick who was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.
"He knows he doesn't know it all, and he's not afraid to ask," Moses said of Oweh. "There are times when we're on the field, and we'll literally stop in the middle of the play, and we're talking about things, because he wants to know, 'Why did you set me like this?' Any time you get a guy like that, the sky is the limit."
Oweh has been a monster off the edge so far in training camp, showing off even better bend and burst at the top of his rush. His ability to "get small" as he turns the corner is standing out to Harbaugh.
"That's a highly freakish thing to do. There are not many [people] who can do that," Harbaugh said. "He's shown that quite a few times out here."