News & Notes: Vince Biegel Tears Achilles; Tyler Linderbaum Fine After X-Ray

Odafe Oweh Is Picking Morgan Moses' Brain

Odafe Oweh loves getting mentored by veteran Justin Houston, but the second-year outside linebacker is looking for knowledge from any source that has it.

Asked about what it's been like blocking Oweh in practice, nine-year veteran Morgan Moses said it's Oweh's desire to learn that impresses him the most. Moses said it reminds him of Chase Young, the No. 2-overall pick who was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.

"He knows he doesn't know it all, and he's not afraid to ask," Moses said of Oweh. "There are times when we're on the field, and we'll literally stop in the middle of the play, and we're talking about things, because he wants to know, 'Why did you set me like this?' Any time you get a guy like that, the sky is the limit."

Oweh has been a monster off the edge so far in training camp, showing off even better bend and burst at the top of his rush. His ability to "get small" as he turns the corner is standing out to Harbaugh.