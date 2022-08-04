News & Notes: Vince Biegel Tears Achilles; Tyler Linderbaum Fine After X-Ray

Aug 04, 2022 at 06:04 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

080422-Linderbaum-Biegel
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) C Tyler Linderbaum & OLB Vince Biegel

The Ravens lost one of their early training camp standouts as veteran linebacker Vince Biegel suffered a torn Achilles Thursday.

Biegel went down during a pass rush/blocking drill near the end of a hot practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. Biegel was carted off the field after receiving slaps on the helmet from a bunch of teammates.

It's the second time Biegel has suffered a torn Achilles.

"Just in a 2-on-2 drill and he just leaned the wrong way," Head Coach John Harbaugh. "For Vince, he's a veteran guy, it's his third season-ending injury in three years – New Orleans, Miami and now here. That's really unfortunate for him and we'll be with him for that journey."

The Ravens signed Biegel in mid-May and he was having a strong summer. Just last week, Harbaugh gave him a strong endorsement by saying he went about his business every day chasing perfection.

Biegel wasn't a lock to make the 53-man roster, but it's a hit to Baltimore's depth at the position as Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo are rehabbing. The Ravens have Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston, Daelin Hayes, Steven Means and a couple undrafted rookies.

"Vince was fighting to make the team," Harbaugh said. "He would have had a great chance to make it, because he's just a solid, tough, talented guy who does everything exactly right as hard as he can."

X-Ray Confirms Tyler Linderbaum Is 'Fine'

The Ravens had another scare earlier in practice when first-round rookie center Tyler Linderbaum went down and immediately limped off the field.

Baltimore took Linderbaum quickly to get an X-ray that confirmed that he didn't suffer a major injury.

"He's going to be fine," Harbaugh said. "Didn't get stepped on, kind of just … It's a physical drill there, and [he] came up a little sore. They've looked at it, X-rayed it. They'll do an MRI on it to make sure, but all indications are it's nothing serious at all."

Linderbaum is in position to be the Ravens' starting center from the jump. Veteran Patrick Mekari stepped in when the rookie went down.

J.K. Dobbins Could Return to Practice Monday, No Hurry With Others

J.K. Dobbins has been banging on the door to the practice field to be opened. It's looking like Monday could be the day.

Harbaugh gave updates about Dobbins, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Gus Edwards and Dobbins will be the first one back.

"They're doing really well. There's really no update with time," Harbaugh said. "The trajectory for Ronnie and Marcus is to wait a little bit. It's not going to be anything in the next week. We're not in a hurry with those two guys but they're doing really well.

"J.K. is a little more of a hurry because he's making it a hurry. He wants to get back out there. We'll look at it again Monday and see where we're at Monday. Maybe he starts doing something like individual, maybe not. It will be up to the docs. Gus is a little further out."

Odafe Oweh Is Picking Morgan Moses' Brain

Odafe Oweh loves getting mentored by veteran Justin Houston, but the second-year outside linebacker is looking for knowledge from any source that has it.

Asked about what it's been like blocking Oweh in practice, nine-year veteran Morgan Moses said it's Oweh's desire to learn that impresses him the most. Moses said it reminds him of Chase Young, the No. 2-overall pick who was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.

"He knows he doesn't know it all, and he's not afraid to ask," Moses said of Oweh. "There are times when we're on the field, and we'll literally stop in the middle of the play, and we're talking about things, because he wants to know, 'Why did you set me like this?' Any time you get a guy like that, the sky is the limit."

Oweh has been a monster off the edge so far in training camp, showing off even better bend and burst at the top of his rush. His ability to "get small" as he turns the corner is standing out to Harbaugh.

"That's a highly freakish thing to do. There are not many [people] who can do that," Harbaugh said. "He's shown that quite a few times out here."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson's Throwing Coach, Adam Dedeaux, a 'Real Joy' to Have at Training Camp

Kyle Hamilton among Ravens limping at the end of practice. Ravens are crafting ways to 'showcase' Rashod Bateman. Mike Macdonald is happy to have David Ojabo in the room.

news

News & Notes: Travis Jones Turning Heads, Draws Lofty Comparison

Michael Pierce talks about battles with Tyler Linderbaum. John Harbaugh is impressed with Corey Clement. Ravens worked on some RPO wrinkles Tuesday.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh's Take on Deshaun Watson's Suspension

It's too soon to say when Ronnie Stanley will take the field. Eyes on Tyler Linderbaum in his first day in pads. What Ben Powers brings to the left guard spot.

news

News & Notes: Devin Duvernay's Thigh Injury Is 'Nothing Serious'

Jet sweeps could become a bigger part of Baltimore's offense. Ben Cleveland missed his fourth consecutive practice. Michael Pierce was intent on having a strong start to training camp.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Is 'Throwing It Better Than Ever'

Greg Roman says Ben Powers is the leader at left guard at the start of training camp. Kyle Hamilton is on the right trajectory, has to earn his snaps.

news

News & Notes: Charlie Kolar Undergoing Sports Hernia Surgery

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is on a pitch count after tendonitis. Michael Pierce is working his way into shape. What John Harbaugh is looking for at left guard.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Imploring Ravens to Let Him Practice

Ronnie Stanley is 'really close' physically to where he's been at previously. John Harbaugh calls out the anonymous Lamar Jackson critic.

news

News & Notes: Gus Edwards' Status Is Questionable for Week 1

Charlie Kolar has a sports hernia that may require surgery. Michael Pierce has reported for training camp after missing mandatory minicamp. Second-round pick David Ojabo remains unsigned and hasn't reported for camp.

news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley's Ankle Is 'Looking Great'; Update on J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards

Michael Pierce is healthy and his absence from minicamp was strictly for 'personal family reasons.' Tyler Huntley missed his second practice due to tendinitis in his throwing shoulder.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Giving Elite Sprinter a Tryout at Wide Receiver

The Ravens are emphasizing their downfield passing game. Tony Jefferson is having a strong offseason. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton is picking up the defense quickly.

news

News & Notes: Michael Pierce Absent From Minicamp for 'Personal Matter'

Marcus Williams was limited to individual drills while dealing with minor physical issues. Mark Andrews says Rashod Bateman's speed is underrated. Andrews is bummed that he will miss this year's Tight End University.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising