Vote for Joe - Again

Sep 23, 2008 at 06:24 AM
Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is one of five finalists for the Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for his performance in last weekend's 28-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. Vote for Joe now on NFL.com!

Flacco is joined by defensive end Phillip Merling of the Miami Dolphins, running back Felix Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons and running back Steve Slaton of the Houston Texans as the Week 3 standouts.

Fans can vote for one of these five players on NFL.com/rookies beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET and ending on Friday at noon ET to determine the Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week. The winner will be announced Friday evening on NFL.com/rookies.

In addition, for the fourth year, NFL fans may cast their votes for the Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week using phones with Sprint wireless service – an opportunity available only to Sprint customers. This fast, convenient voting method involves texting the word PEPSI to short code 7777. Sprint customers will then receive an interactive text message that links fans to the ballot with the five finalists each week. Data and text messaging rates may apply.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa Bay.

Here is a list of all candidates:

Baltimore Ravens QB JOE FLACCO completed 13 of 19 passes for 129 yards in Baltimore's 28-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Flacco led an offense that gained a total 273 yards and maintained control of the ball for nearly 38 minutes.

Miami Dolphins DE PHILLIP MERLING made three tackles, had his first NFL sack for a loss of four yards and recovered a fumble in the Dolphins' 38 - 13 win over the New England Patriots.

Dallas Cowboys RB FELIX JONES rushed for 76 yards over six carries including one 60-yard touchdown in Dallas' 27 - 16 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Atlanta Falcons QB MATT RYAN completed 12 of 18 passes for 192 yards in his third career start with the Atlanta Falcons. Ryan completed a 70-yard pass for a touchdown in the Falcons' 38-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Houston Texans RB STEVE SLATON gained 104 yards on nine carries, including a 50-yard carry as well as second-quarter touchdown, to lead the rushing offense in the first half of the Texans' 31 - 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Slaton contributed 116 total rushing yards and the sole Texans touchdown in the game.

