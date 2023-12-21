Presented by

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at 49ers

Dec 21, 2023
It will be a battle of the No. 1 seeds on Christmas night as the Ravens travel to the Bay Area for an eagerly anticipated matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Monday at 8:15 p.m.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore), WJLADT Ch. 7 (Washington D.C.)
  • National TV: ABC / ESPN Monday Night Football
  • Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Stream

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) / 98Rock (97.9 FM) / SiriusXM Radio Chs. 82 or 226
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • National radio: Westwood One Sports
  • Announcers: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Derek Rackley (analyst)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

