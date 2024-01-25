How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

The Ravens will host the AFC Championship for the first time since 1971 at M&T Bank Stadium. The action against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs kicks off Sunday at 3:00 p.m.
Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA 9 Ch. 9 (Washington D.C.)
- National TV: CBS, Paramount+
- Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline), Evan Washburn (sideline), Jay Feely (sideline)
Stream
- Watch live games on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube.
- Watch live games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) / 98Rock (97.9 FM) / SiriusXM Radio Chs. 83 or 226
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- National radio: Westwood One Sports
- Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst), Devin McCourty (analyst), Ross Tucker (sideline)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)