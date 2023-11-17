What the Bengals Said After Loss vs. Ravens

Head Coach Zac Taylor

(on a QB Joe Burrow injury update) "It looked like he sprained his wrist. He fell on it early in the game and then felt it on the touchdown pass."

(on whether QB Joe Burrow hurt his wrist before tonight's game) "Not that I am aware of."

(on QB Joe Burrow's status) "I have no idea. All the information I have is two seconds worth, then we went to go try to win the game."

(on if he knows the next stage of QB Joe Burrow's injury evaluation) "I do not. We'll find out after this game."

(on the defense's play) "I think there were some positive things I saw from the defense. This is a good offense. They can extend plays with their quarterback. Some of them were probably good calls. Some of those penalties extended drives, and that's the way it is. We've got to get them in good third-down positions. Some of those drives got extended, and they scored points. Our guys got to find a way to keep competing downfield. It's a challenge. I know we are disappointed with the loss, but I'm not discouraged about where this season is headed after this game. These guys are going to stick together. We're going to take the long weekend here and regroup and get ready for Pittsburgh next week."

(on QB Jake Browning's play) "I thought there were some positive things. That's a tough, tough defense to face in your first NFL action. I was proud that he went in there and let those guys compete. Again, I can only imagine the situation he finds himself in when you're down. I thought he competed and did some good things for us."

(on if he knows which play QB Joe Burrow got hurt) "I don't."

(on if he was aware of QB Joe Burrow attempting to warm up after injury) "Yeah. I saw that."

(on if he was aware of QB Joe Burrow was wearing a wrist brace pre-game) "That was the first I saw anything about it."

(on his confidence in QB Joe Burrow starting and playing in the game) "Absolutely. I mean, watch how he played the first half. He did everything we needed him to do."

(on his message to the team post-game) "We are not going to let one game define us. This was certainly a big game for us. It didn't go our way. We know what kind of guys we have in the locker room. We've done this kind of situation before. We've got to rally here at the end of the season, the last seven weeks. Great opportunity at home against Pittsburgh to get started on that track. We lost by a last-second field goal, and then we lost a tough game Thursday night on the road to a really good team, so don't get it twisted on what kind of team we have. We control our own destiny at this point by just winning these games that are in front of us, starting with Pittsburgh."

(on if it is concerning that LB Logan Wilson's tackles have resulted in players getting injured) "No. I don't know anything about that."

(on the buildup leading into tonight's game) "The vibe was AFC North on the road, Thursday Night, good environment. Our guys were fired up and ready for this one. I know the score was a two-score game. I get that. I know what the perception would be. Our guys are fine. I didn't feel like for one second the wind was out of our sails, and guys were letting things happen. I felt like every single down, down in and down out, on defense, those guys were competing their tails off. On offense, our guys were fighting like crazy. [It's] disappointing that we didn't come through. But again, not discouraged in the slightest about what our guys are capable of the rest of the season."

S Jordan Battle

(on how difficult it was to keep the team's spirit up with many injuries) "It's part of the game. It's a war out there. But it shouldn't be no excuse for us. Things are going to happen in a game, but we have got to learn how to respond. It was a good fight, got them into a lot of third downs. I'm proud of the effort, but the defense has got to get out there and capitalize down the stretch."

(on how QB Joe Burrow's injury affected the team emotionally) "Joe's a big part of this team. But when Jake came in, we had all faith. Jake has been in that position before, and we all had faith in him. Obviously, Joe's a big loss in the game – the best quarterback in the league. It's going to affect any team if he goes down. But like I said earlier, it shouldn't be any excuse for us. That should give us an extra edge as we see a guy go down of that caliber."

(on what it was like competing against QB Lamar Jackson) "It was a great experience, going out there, playing a lot of snaps. Obviously, you want to win on top of the stats."

(on the pass interference penalties) "We can't play the refs. Just keep going out there, keep pressing guys. Stay in the receivers' faces. I know, obviously, some of the calls weren't good calls, but we can't control that. We have to keep going out there and playing hard."

QB Jake Browning

(on his game performance) "I felt calm the whole time. I felt like I was throwing the ball where I wanted to. Obviously, I had too many three-and-outs and put our defense in a tough situation. Even when Joe goes down, I'm going into the game fully expecting to win, so I'm pissed that we lost."

(on what went through his head when he found out he was going into the game) "I saw when [Joe Burrow] threw that he grabbed it, so I started warming up a little bit then, but that is kind of what I have to run through every week. Everyone is hoping that everyone stays healthy, but it is kind of my job to say, 'Alright, what if [Joe Burrow] gets hurt?' I have to prepare like he is going to get hurt. Before every game, I kind of think through that scenario, so when it does happen, it is not the first time it is all happening in my head."

(on going up against a No. 1 defense) "I've got a lot of confidence in myself. I think I'm borderline delusional when it comes to optimism; like, 'Hey, I'm going to go win the game.' But it is subjectively a tough situation. My first real non-preseason NFL action against the No. 1 defense in a short week. But, it's why I have a job. If [Burrow] goes down, I go in and try to win the game."

(on what the main objective was when he got on the field) "Just stay in the moment, play-by-play. On the sideline, I probably looked like I was zoning out. I was staying in the mindset of one play at a time. Don't look at the score, don't look at whatever. Don't think about the situation or anything like that. Just what's the play, run the play."

WR Ja'Marr Chase

(on how frustrating it was to see QB Joe Burrow hurt) "Not something I was expecting. I didn't know if he had any problems or anything. It's just tough seeing something happen during a game like that, but I hope he gets well."

(on what he noticed from QB Joe Burrow after the injury) "I couldn't pay attention; I was trying to be locked in on the game."

(on how Baltimore was playing earlier in the game, defensively) "They were throwing a couple different coverages at us, probably some quarters, mixing it up a little bit."

(on what has to happen for the team at 5-5) "Got to adjust, make changes probably. Get back in the lab and keep working. We're already here now; we can't turn back now."

(on if he thinks the team has the character to fight through this adversity) "We kept fighting the whole game. That's one thing about us that showed, and I love that for us."

RB Joe Mixon

(on his message to the team after the game) "Everyone just stick together, and that's to say the least. I'm going to keep the rest between me and my teammates."

(on all the injuries the team has sustained) "It's definitely tough, especially with the caliber of players those guys are. I know we have the guys in the locker room. They are all made of the right things, and that's why they're here."