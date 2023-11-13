What the Browns Said After Comeback Win vs. Ravens

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

(opening statement) "Obviously, proud of the team for that one, to fight the whole way. It didn't start out how we wanted it to start out. When teams have gotten behind here at this place, it's hard to fight back, but I know the type of team we have. They fought their butts back. It wasn't perfect, [it] wasn't pretty all the time. We can learn from those things, but really proud of the effort for 60 minutes. We knew it was going to be a 60-minute game."

(on QB Deshaun Watson's second half) "He's a warrior. He battled through an ankle injury in the second half. Listen, that first one gets tipped and the kid [Kyle Hamilton] makes a great play. It is what it is. We'll get better from that, but he's a warrior."

(on if QB Deshaun Watson's play lived up to expectations) "Yeah, the kid again makes plays when they're not there. [He] makes unbelievable throws and leads his football team. There was really never a doubt in his mind about how this game was going to turn out. I say that throughout the week and throughout the game itself. He's a leader of this football team for a reason."

(on RB Kareem Hunt's final run on the last drive of the game) "Yeah, that was my favorite play of the game, honestly. It was my favorite play of the game just to see. We talked about this one, you're going to have to play hard. You're going to have to play for 60-minutes. To see all 11 in the frame, pushing their buddy, pushing their brother, that's what this team is about. They're about that fight, and that was on display right there."

(on the sideline demeanor when trailing 14-0 and 17-3) "We've been here before. We know that. Obviously, it's not the goal to start and get behind. That's the things we can get better [at]. Those are things that we can certainly improve from a player's standpoint. From a coach's standpoint, I need to do a better job for our team to make sure that we're starting fast in these games. I know that locker room. I know what type of people are in there. We knew they were going to fight back."

(on RB Jerome Ford's play) "That's a very good defense that our offense was going against. You know it was going to be tough sledding at times. I thought Kareem [Hunt] ran hard. I know Jerome ran hard. He squirted out of there for a few long gains, but the guys battled. Again, this was not going to be easy. This was going to look like that."

QB Deshaun Watson

(on if this game was a defining moment for him in a Browns uniform) "Yes. It was a big win on the road against a very, very great team – one of the top teams in the leagues [and] one of the best defenses in the league – in their place. Overall, [it's] a great opportunity, not just for me, but the whole offense [and] this team, too. [It was a] slow start in the first half – self-inflicted mistakes. I give the Ravens credit; they capitalized on it. But [in] the second half, we didn't back down, and we came out on fire. The offense put a big drive on, starting with the O-line – running behind them – and then getting the ball to the receivers and [letting] them catch and run. It was definitely a big moment for us, and we just have to keep going."

(on overcoming an ankle injury in the first half and finishing the game strong) "That's the thing; you just have to start out that way. We didn't start off that way. It's a 60-minute game. When I came in to get looked at, I just wanted to make sure I locked in. This was going to be a big moment for myself, because I didn't want to let my teammates down. I knew I had to put a lot more on my shoulders than what I should have, because we put ourselves in a hole. When I was ready and prepared for that moment, I didn't fear anything. I just focused on one play at a time, and that's what we did."

(on the offensive line wearing down the Ravens defense in the second half) "Most definitely. Those guys, they wanted to finish, and that's what they did on that last drive – the last two drives, really. We just kept plugging – they kept plugging – and they knew if they had the opportunity to run the ball or finish the [defensive] line for the other side, they were going to do that."

(on if he knows which play injured his ankle on) "It was the one in the red zone where [Jadeveon] Clowney had tackled me from behind, and I was rolled up on. I just was rolled up on, and he actually apologized – not apologized, but he just was like, 'My bad bro.' He checked on me and things like that. He's a brother of mine, but it happened on that play right before the half."

(on how hard it was to shake off how the game started) "It's tough. I was looking at 'A.V.P.' [Alex Van Pelt], like 'What the (expletive). Again, really? Again?'" (laughter) "But, I told him … And [No.] 14 [Kyle Hamilton] made a good play. [He's] 6'4", [and I'm] trying to throw over him. David [Njoku] was the [target]. [Kyle Hamilton] made a good play. I guess it happens. It shouldn't happen. I don't want it to happen, but that whole drive [and] that whole time I was sitting there like, 'What the … ?' We just had to shake through. Like I said before, we pressed a little bit trying to get everything back, trying to hit some go-balls. We came into the second half regrouped. We put a good second half together."

(on what he noticed about what the Ravens' defense did in the second half that was different than the first half) "They did a good job of proving their shell [coverage]. When they wanted to go one-high [safety], they held it [and] made us check out of certain plays, and then later, [they] rotated [their coverage] on the snap. They did a good job of doing that. In the second half, I just trusted my eyes and trusted my reads and what I saw in the first half and got us to [make] plays that can capitalize and get the ball into the receivers' hands and make them top it. We played into their hands in the first half. In the second half, we wanted them to play into our hands, and we did take the pace. I think that was the biggest thing."

DE Myles Garrett

(on where this game ranks in his career) "It's the best one, because it's the next one. It's always sweet, and you always want to come out on top for the one that's ahead of you. This one's even sweeter just because it was two great defenses, and we're looking forward to playing harder for longer. That was our motto for this weekend."

(on QB Deshaun Watson in the second half) "The guy's a dog, and we've known that for a long time now, and we kept on trying to tell you. Once [Deshaun Watson] hits his stride, he's going to be going back to his previous ways of dominating the league, hitting his spots, running down the field, and we're seeing just another glimpse into what he can be and who he is. I think he's going to continue to carry that momentum throughout the season, because he's special."

(on the team getting the job done today) "It means we've got to start playing better in the fourth quarter. We have to stop making it so easy for them to get ahead. Spotting guys points trying to make it harder on us. That's a hell of a team in [the] Baltimore [Ravens]. They came out and made a huge offensive play, then countered with their momentum that that had made on a big offensive string of plays. No one ducked their head or shied away from the moment. We have been here before, and we knew exactly how to fight back in this game. Everybody was relentless in their work ethic and their play making."

(on what a win against this type of team does for the Browns) "Wins like that define you. They set the tone for the season, and the team going forward. There's no game that we're out of. So, you've just got to do what's gotten us here to this point in the season and continue to play the brand of football that we know we can play."

RB Jerome Ford

(on the comeback win) "I think it was a great game, very exciting. Moments like that are a blessing. We're excited to be in those moments and excited to get out of here with a win."

(on the ability to run against a top-ranked defense) "We have a pretty good offense, too. We have a great O-line. We have whatever it takes to win the game, no matter who steps out on the field and no matter who our opponent is."

(on the play of QB Deshaun Watson) "That's Deshaun. Same swagger. The first half was the first half, but he came into the locker room and said, 'Let's understand it's a four-quarter game. The game doesn't end at the half.' And so, we played all four quarters and came out with a win."

RB Kareem Hunt

(on Cleveland's ability to run against the Ravens' defense, especially in the second half) "We were able to stick to the run and keep wearing them down. That's a good defense, a good front seven and they got a lot of good players over there. All we have to do is find a way to win and run the ball."

(on the push play where they pushed the pile) "It just goes to show you how much we want to win. We play for each other and on that play, Jerome [Ford] did a great job getting those yards. Just hit it and go. He found a way. We crowded him and he just kept working."

CB Greg Newsome II

(on pressuring QB Lamar Jackson) "There were guys running after [Lamar Jackson] all day, and we never really gave him a chance to have any free scrambles at all. We always had guys trying to go get him, and I think that definitely helped us on the back end."

(on if they were carrying a chip on their shoulder from their previous loss to Baltimore) "[We] always [do] when someone comes into your home and disrespects you. But, they got the win, so what [Roquan Smith] said was right. So, we just had that chip on our shoulder. We always just keep it in the back of our heads and just try to use it for extra motivation."

(on if the chip was something they talked about during the week) "It really wasn't something we actually sat down and talked about, but just knowing the guys we have in our locker room, we always take the disrespect and just keep it with us."

LB Anthony Walker Jr.