What the Chargers Said After Loss to Ravens

The Ravens defeated the Chargers on "Sunday Night Football" in Los Angeles, 20-10.

Here's what the Chargers had to say after their loss:

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On the impact of turnovers tonight:

"That was certainly the difference in the game, and it usually is in the NFL. When you turn the ball over three times and don't get any, your chances of winning aren't very good, especially when you're playing a team like Baltimore, it's going to be really tough. We hung in there about as well as you could, turning it over like that, one of them in the red area. Just didn't play well enough, clean enough, to win tonight."

On the 'challenges' that the Ravens' pass rush presented:

"They have a lot of known rushers. They have DBs and linebackers who can rush. They have interior pass rush, edge rush. They're a very complete unit. They played the way that they have played all season, so there weren't any surprises out there. We just didn't execute well enough tonight."

On Ravens WR Zay Flowers' end-around rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter:

"We were in a get-the-ball-back defense and they cut back on our guy. We knew that [Ravens QB] Lamar [Jackson] was going to be involved in the run game, we took away that aspect of it. Just got beat, man-on-man, on the cutback."

On the fourth-and-sixth in the fourth quarter that led to an intentional grounding and what the Ravens' defense presented:

"They brought a zero [blitz], which is what they do. We didn't pick it up well enough and make the right timing with the route and the quarterback. Credit to Baltimore, they made the winning plays tonight."

On the Ravens' defense and their versatility:

"They have a very complete unit, and [Ravens CB] Marlon Humphrey wasn't even out there tonight. A very complete unit, front seven and back seven. We were right there in the fourth quarter with a chance to win, despite three turnovers. That's where our season's been."

QB Justin Herbert

On the Ravens' pass rush:

"I thought that they did a good job. Unfortunately, I don't think that we executed the way that we would have liked to have. I have to be able to get the ball out quicker. I have to make some checks. It wasn't good enough on our part today."

On the offense's game plan in preparation for the Ravens' defense:

"I thought that we had a good plan. It's up to us to execute, and we didn't today. I have to do a better job up front, at the line of scrimmage, of making those checks and correcting the protections. I didn't do that today and it cost us."

On the fourth-and-6 on the final offensive possession:

"I think that we had an option route to [WR] Keenan [Allen]. I kind of told him pre-snap to get it out quick, to be able to run it. The nickel came and I didn't do a good enough of moving, getting off the spot and creating a lane to throw. We had kind of seen it, we knew that they were going to bring it, and we just didn't execute."

On if he could have changed the protection pre-snap on that play:

"I could have changed the protection. In hindsight, I would have loved to have blocked up with seven guys and get everyone in there and blocking. I thought I had time, it was a six-yard route. I have to do a better job of creating space and getting the ball out."

On if the hit he sustained along the sideline near the end of the opening offensive drive was late:

"I'm not sure, I'd have to take a look at it. I don't think, in the time, that it was."

On his connection and 'level of success' with WR Keenan Allen: