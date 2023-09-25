What the Colts Said After Their Overtime Win

Head Coach Shane Steichen

(opening statement)"No injuries to report. Just talking about the game, obviously, it's fresh, but just the resiliency that our guys showed through the whole five quarters of the football game to find a way to win that game was huge. It just showed how hard these guys have been working to finish the game, so it's really good to see."

(on having a reliable kicker)"No doubt, it's huge. That was the first time, I believe, in NFL history [converting] four 50-plus-yard field goals. He was on fire. Glad we got him. [He's a] great kicker, obviously, and he proved that today."

(on quarterback Gardner Minshew)"[Gardner Minshew] showed me Gardner. Just resiliency, and fighting and clawing and scratching, finding completions. Obviously, he hit the big one to [Michael Pittman, Jr.] on the double move in overtime. It got us set up there. It was huge, a great play by Pittman, too, in between two defenders, but just straight resiliency by Gardner."

(on the defense)"It was awesome. I mean, our defense, they continue to prove it week in and week out, our defensive line, our linebackers, and our [defensive backs] as a whole. [Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley] does a heck of a job with those guys, getting them prepared along with the defensive staff. Just the way they are playing, they are playing together. They're playing physical. They're on the same page. Obviously, you've got things to clean up. It's never perfect. But it was just a great, great team win."

(on RB Zack Moss' game)"It was incredible. Obviously, he popped the big one there at the end where he cut it back to get us in [field goal] range. Then he had one on our sideline where there were about two or three guys around him where it looked like a minus-yardage play, and then he slipped through those guys. Again, I just keep saying the word resiliency because that's what all those guys had today. They just kept fighting, scratching and clawing."

(on WR Michael Pittman Jr.'s overtime catch)"It was incredible. I keep going back to resiliency. Just the way he went up and caught it in between two guys to make that play, it's huge. We ran that play, and then we put the double move off of it. He slipped inside and went up, and it was his ball or nobody's ball. He made the play."

QB Gardner Minshew

(on the emotion of watching the ball go through the uprights) "It was awesome, man. That was a really hard-fought game. I think everybody, you know the whole team, contributed. The defense played amazing. Special teams – like Matt [Gay's] individual performance is awesome. I just really appreciate them getting us enough chances, and our guys being resilient enough to follow through and eventually get it done."

(on if they felt like there was still a chance after the safety) "Absolutely, we did the math on the sideline. And we're like, 'Alright, if they stop it, we will get it back with this much time.' We had a good plan; I think that's the biggest thing about this team. It is just always believing that we had a chance, and I'm really proud of us for that. Defense was [all] effort today. It was unbelievable man. [The defense was] getting takeaways, getting big third-down stops, rushing the passer. Man, [we had] some timely sacks around the field-goal range. Like, man, that's awesome. They really gave us chance after chance today, and they're the reason we won."

RB Zack Moss

(on if he expected to run the ball this much)"With the weather situation, I knew I was going to have to run the ball and that was going to be big for us to have a chance to win the game. But I couldn't do anything without the guys up in front of me and Coach Jim Bob [Cooter] calling the plays allowing me to do what I do. So, I'm just happy to get out of here with a win. Thirty carries would look a lot different if it was on the other side of the win column."

(on if the weather reminded him of Buffalo, NY)"Yes, sometimes. I mean, thankfully, it wasn't as bad as we thought it was going to be. So, we just had to go out there. The big thing was just protecting the ball. [If] you win the turnover battle, you put yourself in a position to win a lot of games in this league. They all come down to the last possession more than half the time, so we just did a good job with that, and Coach [Steichen] would always push that – just take care of the ball. I was just able to do that and help the team win."

(on if this kind of game suits his style as a runner) "Yeah, I knew coming in, my mindset was going to be, 'Be physical.' It's a great defense we just played – great linebackers. I've got a lot of respect for those two dudes (Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen). I've got a lot of respect for both those dudes. So, you know, I just had to be physical and just try to wear them out all game long. [I] just [had to] do my job and just do my job at a high level consistently."

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

(on if this is the most old school football game he's played in)"Yeah, rain games are always like that. You know you're going to come in, rain is going to fall, and we will just be sprinkling in the pass because we knew it was going to be a very heavy run game. It was a ground and pound game with a team that's known to be tough, and we were ready for it."

MLB Zaire Franklin

(on if he thinks the defense made a statement to the rest of the league)"Yes, we definitely did. Specifically, I think we have the best linebackers in the league, and we didn't make a mistake today."

K Matt Gay

(on the game-winning field goal) "I was in a pretty good groove at that point of the game. I was just in that blackout mode where I wasn't thinking too much. So, when it came down to that last one, it was a good snap, it was (a) good hold, so I was able to make it."

(on the weather and field conditions)"It was a little more drama leading up to it because you heard that it's going to be pouring rain and that it's going to be super, super windy. So, you're preparing for that way, but I try not to put too much into it because you never know until you get here. I just try to block that out until I get to the stadium and feel it out. The field was in great condition. It was a little wet in the beginning. We had some mist in the first half, and for the most part the grass was a little soft, but the field was in good condition."

(on whether there is added motivation facing Ravens' K Justin Tucker)"I'm just focusing on myself, honestly. Not to say that I have nothing but respect for Justin Tucker. He's arguably the greatest of all time. I have nothing but respect for what he's done and the success he's had. Now he's getting into the longevity of it as well. That percentage over 10 or 11 years is amazing. You look across and to be out there with him and be one with him and I'm not supposed to be here. I give all credit to God and my savior Jesus Christ for blessing me to even be in these positions. So, to be out on the field with him is very cool."