What the Falcons Said After Loss in Baltimore

Head Coach Arthur Smith

(on the intentional grounding call and how it affected the game) "Obviously I'm not going to comment on my opinion on the officiating. Situationally, when they do assess a penalty, there are a lot of things that happen. We had a timeout left and the runoff. Without going more into it, because I don't want to get fined. I'm not sure what I'm allowed to say. I'm not trying to be critical there, but there is a lot of communication that has to happen in that situation. We're right there at the one [-yard line], we'll look at everything and be better, but give Baltimore credit. So, there's a lot of things going on."

(on what he was told about the catch/no catch in the red zone) "[The official] said he thought when he rolled out, that he didn't maintain possession. We'll look at it again, we felt pretty confident and threw the [challenge] flag. They have to look at it and go through their whole procedure. That was a call on the field."

(on why not say something about officiating) "I would rather give that money to people that need it in Atlanta, [rather] than give it to people in the league office or whatever they do with it. That's why I'd rather give it to people that need it."

(on the description of intentional grounding and if he saw contact) "You kind of answered your own question there. I'm just not going to get into subjectivity of the officiating. There are a couple of situations where we can be better, and that's what we'll look to do. I thought Desmond [Ridder] took another step against a pretty good defense. At the end of the day, we didn't win situational football. Baltimore did, and they walked away with a win right there. We have to look at everything we're doing so that we can make improvements. We've got to get better at situational."

(on QB Desmond Ridder) "I think you saw a lot of it playing quarterback in a drop back game. I thought his decision making was good, and he was pretty accurate. I thought he made some big time throws when the pressure got on him in the second half, and that's what you want to see. He was calm and collective and I thought he delivered the football. A couple things here and there that we have to look at down in the red zone. Short yardage and things like that. But I thought from the pocket presence against a quality defense that gives you a lot of looks, I thought he had pretty good poise."

(on the connection between WR Drake London and QB Desmond Ridder) "You can see it. I think they have pretty good chemistry. It's pretty obvious, after two starts by [Desmond Ridder], and credit to Drake [London] too. There are other guys that are working and getting open. There's a trust factor there. I'll have to look at the film. That was a big catch, the one going down in the red zone. He went up there and got it, top shelf. That's where you see a little bit of that basketball background, going up there and getting it, which is what you need. We've got to continue to work on ball security. Like I said, situational football, that's where we came up short today."

QB Desmond Ridder

(on getting off slow to begin the game) "Obviously, we want to come out and start fast every single game and then finish the entire game and play complementary football – both offense and defense – and that was something that we didn't do off the start. We didn't get out there, we didn't start fast, like we said. I think we had two or three quick three-and-outs, which really hurts our defense and puts them back on the field real quick. And that's something that we just have to be better at as an offense."

(on the intentional grounding call) "Yeah, I mean I didn't know you could get intentional grounding called when your arm gets hit. I was just trying to get outside the pocket. Obviously, it was a keeper. You know, my first read wasn't there; I felt the defender on me; I tried to extend it maybe a tick of a second too long than what I should have. But at the end of the day, I mean, my arm was hit, I know. The ref made the call, and at the end of the day, we have to go with what the ref is saying. We then have to play the next play."

(on how he would assess his progress from last week to this week) "Last week after the game, we talked about being settled in the pocket and letting things come to you, and I felt like today and all throughout this practice this past week, that's what I did pretty well. Just being comfortable in there, you know? Trusting the guys up front to do their job, which they did, and trusting the guys on the outside to win, which they did. So, really just settling in, which I thought I did well, like I said. I just wish we could settle in as soon as the ball kicked off. That's something we will continue to work on and continue to keep being fast off the start. But, you know, as the game went on, obviously, things got more comfortable, and I just played the game."

WR Drake London

(on what happened on his fumble) "I mean, I thought I did everything I could possibly do to secure the catch. That is one of the better cornerbacks in the league and he just punched it out and made a better play."

(on if taking his sleeves off had anything to do with the fumble) "I think that was just the last straw with the sleeves. I did everything I possibly could and it still slipped out, so I've just got to take some time. I didn't fumble the rest of the game and that's a positive sign."

(on getting comfortable with QB Desmond Ridder) "We're just getting comfortable with each other. I don't think we've figured each other out at all yet. I'll say we've figured each other out when we get wins."

(on how he felt he did the rest of the game) "I think I had a solid game. It wasn't anything spectacular. Obviously, the fumble kind of erases everything I could have possibly done to help the team win. But if we're looking at the positive things, I think I had a decent game. I wouldn't say it's the best."

(on if the cold bothered him) "It's the coldest game I've ever been in. Being from southern California, you know I don't see any of this stuff. Playing out there in southern-Cal, I don't really travel to a cold location. Coldest it's been was Utah, and it was 30-something. This was a different type of atmosphere and different weather, so it was tough, but I think I managed well."

RB Tyler Allgeier

(on if the weather bothered him) "This was the coldest game I've played in, for sure. It was fun. Obviously, we didn't get the result we wanted, but it was good. I think everyone had their mindset right to just get a win, but we came up short."

(on what's been going well for him) "I think it's just trusting the coaching points, the O-line is blocking their tails off. I'm trying to make them look better and get through the right read."

(on what happened on the goal line play where he tripped) "I was licking my chops to be honest, but I don't know. I think I ended up tripping over Desmond's [Ridder] foot. Like what are the odds? I think I need to watch the film and see if the aiming point and all that was tight or not. It's kind of stuck in my head, you know? I just need to watch it, correct it, and make sure it doesn't happen again."

S Richie Grant

(on being eliminated from the playoffs) "I didn't know that until you just told me that. That hurt. But we have to finish our schedule. That's what's most important right now. The loss is a disappointing thing, but like I said, we have more games on the schedule. It's all about the finish."

(on how he feels the team played today defensively) "I feel like it was a pretty solid D. There were a couple of plays they bested us, but we were able to hold them to field goals for the most part. I think it was a pretty solid day and we just need to keep improving each week."

(on if the weather was affecting him) "I don't think it did. I think God had a right mindset today. Everybody came in with the right attitude. We knew it was going to be cold and there wasn't anything we could do about it. Just go out and play ball."

(on the Ravens' rushing offense) "Oh yeah, they definitely have one of the top rushing teams in the league. They do a good job of utilizing the quarterback, and we prepared for it, and a couple of plays did get out on us. But I think we did do a good job of rallying and we tackled pretty well. And, you know, we just didn't get it done at the end."

ILB Troy Anderson

(on facing the Ravens' rushing offense) "There were some things we'd like to do over again. Some of their gap-scheme stuff was really effective. The quarterback run-game is really a challenge. We'll watch the film and learn from it."

(on the need to start faster) "Obviously, only 17 points [allowed]. They got 14 of them fairly early. If we go out there and start faster, that's been kind of our thing the past couple of weeks, is we need to start faster."