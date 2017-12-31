What Happened? Ravens Dissect Final Defensive Letdown

"He made a great throw," Suggs said. "Hey man, it sucks. Tomorrow, everybody is going to be an expert. [They will say], 'Oh they should have done this. They should have done that.' I've said it before: Victory has 1,000 fathers, but defeat is an orphan."

Before the touchdown, Dalton dinked-and-dunked up the field with short passes on the drive. He hit running back Giovani Bernard for 3 yards, Boyd for 9 and wide receiver A.J. Green for 11.

The Bengals also got a pair of first downs because Carr was flagged for defensive pass interference against wide receiver Brandon LaFell and cornerback Marlon Humphrey drew a holding call while defending Green. The holding call was particularly significant because it wiped off an interception by Weddle that would have ended the game.

"I know I jumped right in front of him and I felt like we kind of just both collided, but the ref told me I pulled him down," Humphrey said. "I have to see it on film, but when the flag is thrown the refs are always right."

The Ravens will now head into the offseason trying to shake of the sting of one of the franchise's most* *crushing losses. They have missed the playoffs for the third-straight year, and they will have to find a way to avoid late-game breakdowns in the years to come.