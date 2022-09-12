What Joe Flacco and the Jets Said After Loss to Ravens

Here's what the Jets said after their 24-9 loss to the Ravens in Week 1:

Head Coach Robert Saleh

(opening statement) "Speaking for the defense, I thought we came in (and) had a really good plan. I thought our guys played with a lot of juice and energy, gave up three explosive plays unfortunately, two of them on third down resulted in a touchdown and one of them was that 55-yard explosive, we got caught being a little nosy in the back end. Overall, from the defense, (they) did a really, really good job going blow for blow with those dudes. Lot of respect for Lamar (Jackson) and their offense and what they've got. Offensively, moved the ball well, five trips into their territory, came away with nine points. We're missing kicks, we're missing extra points, we're not going to win football games (like that). It's impossible to win against a veteran team when you move the ball the way you do and you come up empty handed time and time again like we did today."

On Joe Flacco's performance: "We'll go to the tape. Obviously, we all agree it's never good enough, especially when you're not scoring points. We were moving the ball and it always comes down to one or two plays. Get him momentum, get him going and just all around we just weren't helping him. There were plays, obviously, he wasn't helping himself either, but in critical moments in the game nobody was helping one another, let's just say that."

On the long touchdown to Devin Duvernay: "Yeah, we wanted to match up with their tight ends, big bodies, big, big bodies, and tried to get Bryce (Hall) out there as a big body, and the way they distributed from a route distribution standpoint, he obviously ended up on a receiver, which is fine, Bryce has done that before, but it's just simple technique, eyes, leverage, probably played it a little too thick at the line of scrimmage and gave it up."

On the long touchdown to Rashod Bateman: "On the 55-yarder, we just got a little nosy on the back end, obviously got behind us. A lot of respect to their run game, especially with them having the lead, they just got caught being nosy."

QB Joe Flacco

On his feelings after the game: "Obviously, frustrated. It wasn't a good showing for us on offense. We just never really got into our rhythm and got any energy going behind us."

On the emotions of facing his former team: "Listen, you see a couple of people here and there, but at the end of the day, it felt like another game. Obviously, it would have been nice to beat those guys. There's a couple of familiar faces that I lined up across from, guys that have been there and gone away and come back, but ultimately that was just another defense, another team."

On his interception: "I kind of saw the hole open up. When I go back and watch this game early on, I'm going to just wish that I just took some of the 5-yard checkdowns earlier in the game. I don't know if I wouldn't throw that again, but I think that is going to be one of the main things we look at early on, especially myself. Did that kind of look like it was there with the underneath coverage with the hole opening up? Yes, but the safety [Marcus Williams] was driving and you have a little miscue on running the route and the next thing you know, you're in a bad position. So, I think there were a couple plays like that, that I could have been quicker to just take the 5-yard piece of it and move on to the next down."

On the team having to convince itself that it's good: "Like I said, when you have young guys that haven't played in this league and then we have a bunch of veterans that just haven't won consistently over the last couple of years, you have to learn how to win football games and create that winning culture and winning on Sundays is a big part of that. I think we've done a lot of the other parts of it, but it still comes down to winning on Sundays."

LB C.J. Mosley

On the belief that they have enough talent to turn things around: "I believe that every day I walk in the building, every day I wake up a Jet. I never have any doubt on the men that we have here and what we can do, but like I said before, it's up to us to make that real life. It's hard to really see it and grasp it in this league and in this business because the window is so small in this league to be precise and to get to the playoffs and to win. It takes a lot of believing and not seeing, so we have to make sure that we're doing our part every single day to try to make that happen."

On if their issue was execution, not effort: "I do. I agree with that. It was a lot of plays we left out there, offense, defense and special teams, as far as communication issues, little things like that. Special teams and the offense, obviously, we got to score the ball when we get in the red zone. When you play these type of teams, when you play the playoff caliber teams, Super Bowl caliber teams, veteran teams with great coaching, it obviously comes down to execution and effort. Sometimes you might get a little bit one or the other, but nine times out of 10 you got to execute at the end of the game."

OG Laken Tomlinson

On the O-line giving up 11 quarterback hits: "I mean we just got to do a better job of protecting the ball, obviously. It starts up front, it's something we can go back and look at and get back to the drawing board."

CB Bryce Hall