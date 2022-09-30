Late for Work 9/30: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Bills Game of the Week

Here's a sample of what the pundits are saying about the game:

Allen will exploit the Ravens defense.

CBS Sports' John Breech: "Allen is the only QB in the NFL who has gone over 1,000 passing yards through three games this year, and based on how the Ravens are playing, Allen might top 1,000 yards in Week 4 alone. At this point, I think the only way the Ravens can slow Allen down is if they put Lamar Jackson on defense, but that might be too much to ask."

Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith: "I think both quarterbacks will play well, but the Ravens' defense is going to give Josh Allen a few more big-play opportunities."

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker: "The Ravens could not cover New England's DeVante Parker, so what might Allen and [wide recover Stefon] Diggs do against the league's 32nd-ranked pass defense?"

NBC Sports' Chris Simms: "The Ravens defense is the worst defense in football. … The front seven is really the major problem, and I just feel they're going to be in too many compromised positions. Like, 'Oh, we gotta blitz because we can't get close to Josh Allen.' OK, well then he's gonna torch you. 'Let's just rush four and be safe because he's torching us.' Well then he's going to pick you apart surgically."

If the Bills get a lead, the Ravens won't be able to come back.

Bleacher Report's Greg Ivory: "The Bills have proved they can play from behind, whereas the Ravens continue to be successful when maintaining a lead — not necessarily playing from behind. I'm taking Buffalo with confidence!"

TheBills will be highly motivated after last week's frustrating loss in Miami.

Around the NFL's Dan Hanzus: "They might drop a bomb on the Ravens. And maybe it won't be a blowout because of Buffalo's injuries in the back end against a guy as amazing as Lamar will keep the game close, but I think it could be one of those Bills offensive performances where they don't punt."

Jackson will outplay Allen andleadthe Ravens to victory.

Fansided's Matt Verderame: "[Jackson and Allen] have accounted for more than 85 percent of their team's offense. In this matchup, Lamar Jackson gets the best of Josh Allen."

The key for the Ravens is to get the running game going.