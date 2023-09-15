Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Bengals Game

Has Ravens-Bengals Unseated Ravens-Steelers As AFC North's Best Rivalry?

The Ravens-Steelers rivalry is regarded as one of the best in the NFL, but is it no longer even the best rivalry in the AFC North?

The Athletic's AFC North beat writers debated the topic, and three of the four said Ravens-Bengals is currently the top rivalry in the division.

Zrebiec: "Maybe it's just because I'm closer to this one, but to me, it's Ravens-Bengals. Ravens-Steelers will always have a special place among the NFL's top rivalries, but it has lost some luster in recent years. This isn't a bad thing, mind you, but the Ravens and Steelers seem to have a grudging respect for one another — and that includes the two head coaches — where there's not a lot of talk, extracurriculars or nonsense. It's just a competitive, hard-fought football game. But it doesn't seem like John Harbaugh and Zac Taylor, regardless of what they say, like each other very much. The teams have been verbally sparring for a couple of years, with accusations from both sides. It's gotten a bit nasty. With Burrow and Lamar Jackson starting long-term deals and both organizations known for drafting well, it feels like they will perennially be in the hunt and in each other's way."

Zac Jackson: "It's probably Bengals-Ravens given last season's playoff game and that Cincinnati has played in two straight AFC Championships."

Paul Dehner: "For now, I'd give a nod to Bengals-Ravens. They've played the most high-profile games, exchanging more than a fair share of trash talk in the process last season. They have the division's two most high-profile quarterbacks, and the results have been relatively even. It wasn't long ago Burrow and Taylor happily ran up 525 passing yards on a depleted Baltimore secondary with a nod to former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale in the postgame. Until Pittsburgh and Cleveland re-enter the postseason equation, this will hold the title."

Mark Kaboly: "For the most part, it is a fluid situation depending on which teams are good. To me, it does feel like everybody hates everybody equally in this division as of late, which is a good thing. If I am going to pare it down, even though the Bengals have ruled the division over the past few years, nothing will be better than the Steelers and Ravens. No matter which teams are good, it's always a battle that is usually determined by less than a touchdown. It's not by happenstance that the Steelers and Ravens have enjoyed the most success out of the four-team division since its inception and are the top rivals not only in the AFC North, but in the NFL."

Ravens' Issues on Offense "Easily Solvable*"*

Part of the reason the Ravens offense did not get off to a rousing start was likely because the group did not get any preseason game action together.

ESPN's Damien Woody and Dan Orlovsky said it's just a matter of time before the offense is clicking.

"I think these things are easily solvable," Woody said on "Get Up.” "Essentially what we're talking about is timing between the drop of the quarterback as it relates to the receivers' routes."

Orlovsky said he believes Jackson and his receivers will ultimately get in sync.

"Trusting the timing of the pass game is really where this offense needs to take their next next big step," Orlovsky said.

Three Ravens Make Ultimate 53-Man Roster

Former agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports put together the ultimate 53-man roster, with a salary cap and draft restrictions considered. Three Ravens made the roster (2023 cap number in parentheses):

Starting ILB Roquan Smith ($9,003,835)

"Smith took his game to another level after being traded from the Bears to the Ravens last season," Corry wrote. "He was arguably the league's best off-ball linebacker while with Baltimore. The Ravens made Smith the NFL's first and only $20 million per year off-ball linebacker with a five-year, $100 million contract right before the playoffs started.

K Justin Tucker ($5,958,334)

"Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history hitting 364 of 402 field goal attempts for a 90.5% conversion rate (minimum of 100 made). He also holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history at 66 yards."

Reserve WR Zay Flowers ($2,555,780)

"The Ravens are encouraged that Flowers, who was the second wide receiver taken in this year's Draft, can be a long-term number one receiving option for Lamar Jackson."

Zay Flowers Among Top Five 2023 Rookie Debuts

Next Gen Stats ranked the top 10 debuts of this year's rookies, and Flowers came in at No. 4 for his nine-catch, 78-yard performance last week.

Flowers had an overall grade of 79. It was noted that 54 of his receiving yards came after the catch. He also had two carries for nine yards.

"New Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's plan for Flowers was clear: get the rookie playmaker the ball in space,"quote] [The Next Gen Stats Analytics Team wrote on NFL.com. "Across 25 routes, Flowers was targeted 10 times in Week 1, the second-most targets among rookies and seven more targets than the next-closest Ravens pass catcher.

"By design, Flowers was targeted five times on wide receiver screens, gaining 26 yards after the catch across those five receptions. Flowers also showed the ability to work as a vertical threat, with a 21-yard go route in the first quarter and a 20-yard catch on an out route in the third quarter."