Late for Work 1/13: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Bengals Playoff Game

The Ravens' defense will keep them in the game.

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal: "This Ravens defense is built to stop the Bengals. They are rangy, athletic and versatile on the outside, the rare team that can slow down the Bengals' weapons. It happened a week ago, and the right side of the Bengals' offensive line isn't going to give Joe Burrow the time he needs. Baltimore stops the run so well the Bengals will become one-dimensional. Burrow will still make plays, but this will be the toughest defense Cincinnati faces in the AFC. Luckily for the Bengals, 20 points should be enough to win."

CBS Sports' John Breech: "The Bengals have only lost ONE game this year where all their key players were fully healthy and that came in Week 5 against the Ravens and that's one reason why this game is so interesting. I don't want to say the Ravens defense has figured out Joe Burrow, but they've certainly stepped up their game over the past 12 months. After getting embarrassed by Burrow in 2021 — the Bengals QB averaged 470 passing yards per game against them — the Ravens didn't even let him hit 470 yards total this year (Burrow threw for 217 in Week 5 and 215 in Week 18). If the Ravens can once again hold Burrow under 225 yards, then they're going to have a chance to win on Sunday, and there's definitely a good chance that could happen. The Bengals lost right guard Alex Cappa to injury in Week 18, which means they'll be missing both their starting right guard and right tackle this week (RT La'el Collins was lost for the season in Week 16)."

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer: "The Ravens will stay in it by stopping the run and going after Burrow well at times vs. a one-dimensional attack, but the visitors just can't find enough offensive pop to win the Week 18 rematch."

Whether Burrow can solve the Ravens defense is the deciding factor.

The Ringer's Steven Ruiz: "Burrow hasn't played well against [Mike] Macdonald's defense, but he has seen a lot of it now. That should be a concern for the Ravens. The young quarterback is a quick learner and he should have a better grasp on what he's seeing in the third contest. On Sunday, Burrow just missed on several deep passes that he usually hits with ease. The throws weren't good enough, but those plays suggest that Burrow has already started to catch on to Macdonald's tactics. If the Bengals quarterback can just play that matchup to a draw, Cincinnati will score enough points to win the tie-breaking game with ease. If not, Baltimore could pull off an upset."

Bold prediction: Burrow won't throw a touchdown pass.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "Burrow threw a franchise-record 35 touchdown passes this season, recording at least one in every game this season. But he only totaled two TD passes in two meetings against the Ravens, who have allowed the second-fewest touchdown passes (13) since Week 3."

Roquan Smith could be a difference-maker.