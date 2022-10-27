Late for Work 10/27: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Buccaneers Game

Slight Majority of Pundits Favor Ravens to Win in Tampa

The visiting Ravens are playing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team tonight that has dropped four of its past five games, including a stunning, 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday.

Are the Ravens (4-3) catching the reeling Buccaneers (3-4) at the right time? Or is Tampa Bay due for a "get right" game?

Fourteen of the 25 pundits who got their picks in by this morning predicted the Ravens, who are favored by 1.5 points, to prevail.

Based on history, however, the odds are in Tampa Bay's favor thanks to quarterback Tom Brady. He is 10-1 all-time on just three days' rest and 9-3 as a home underdog, per CBS Sports' John Breech.). Plus, Brady is 8-4 against the Ravens.

Regardless of how poorly the Buccaneers have played as of late, Head Coach John Harbaugh will never underestimate the GOAT.

"It's Tom Brady," Harbaugh said. "It's the same style, the same basic kind of an offense that he's run over the years. It will be a big challenge for us."

Here's what the pundits are saying about the game:

The Ravens have the edge because the Buccaneers are struggling on both sides of the ball.

Breech: "The Buccaneers offense looks mostly broken and I'm not convinced it can be fixed in just three days. …The Buccaneers lost to a team (Carolina) last week that fired its coach and traded away its best player in a span of 11 days and if they can lose to the Panthers, they can lose to anyone. I mean, I'm not sure what rock bottom is in the NFL, but only scoring three points against the Panthers has to be close. Brady is probably starting to wish that he would have stayed retired. Not only is the Buccaneers offense broken, but their defense can't stop the run and that's the one weakness you can't afford to have when you're facing the Ravens, who rank fifth in the NFL with an average of 156.3 rushing yards per game."