Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Chargers Game

Only Two Pundits Pick Chargers to Upset Ravens

The Ravens face perhaps the NFL's most confounding and underachieving team Sunday night when they meet the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Despite having an abundance of talent on both sides of the ball, the Chargers (4-6) are in last place in the AFC West and only six teams in the league have fewer wins.

A recurring theme for the Chargers is losing close games. Five of their defeats this season have been by three points or fewer, and they're coming off back-to-back three-point losses to the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

An overwhelming majority (50 of 52) of the pundits we looked at don't see the Chargers getting right against the Ravens (8-3), who are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and winners of five of their past six games. Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite.

"Who the f— would pick the Chargers against the Ravens," NBC Sports’ Chris Simms said.

That was probably a rhetorical question, but since Simms asked, ESPN's Dan Graziano and NFL Network's Marc Sessler did.

Here's what pundits are saying about the game:

The Chargers' defense is no match for the Ravens' offense.

**Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton:** "After last week's 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Head Coach Brandon Staley told reporters he will continue to call the defensive plays, which is encouraging for the Ravens. Through 11 weeks, the Chargers have given up the most passing yards per game, and they're tied for fifth in rushing scores allowed (12). Even though the Ravens will come into this game with a banged-up pass-catching group, they'll bulldoze the Chargers' interior defense — which will sorely miss Joey Bosa — for a comfortable road victory. Baltimore has won seven of its eight games by seven or more points."

**USA Today’s Victoria Hernandez:** "Having Joey Bosa out deflates the Chargers defense. That's exactly what they don't need against the high-powered Ravens offense. Lamar Jackson has so many tools at his disposal that Odell Beckham Jr. just had his first 100-yard game of the season. The Ravens get the road win and keep marking through the season."

Beckham has a big game with Mark Andrews out.

The Baltimore Banner's Chris Korman: "I'm not seeing much of a path for the Chargers to contain the Ravens without Joey Bosa. Assuming Odell Beckham Jr. is in fact healthy after taking that heavy hit against the Bengals, I'd expect him to have a big game as Todd Monken adjusts his offense to compensate for the absence of Mark Andrews. That's a huge loss, obviously, but let's be thankful there's a truly creative mind designing the offense. I'm actually excited to see how Monken tries to solve this problem."

The Ravens win convincingly.

**The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon:** "I don't understand why oddsmakers expect this one to be close. On paper, the Chargers are as talented as any team in the NFL, but they routinely come up short in big games. Even if Justin Herbert can attack the Ravens' secondary, his defense will probably let him down. Plus, he endured one of the worst starts of his career in a 34-6 loss in Baltimore in 2021."

The Chargers lose but keep it close.

**The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia:** "There's a scenario in which the Chargers get blown out here and we finally see them hit rock bottom, but Justin Herbert has been playing at a high level in recent weeks. I'll go ahead and predict a competitive game. I look forward to regretting this immediately on Sunday night."

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "Give me the Ravens to take the game over late to beat the Chargers. This is pretty much a win-or-else scenario for the Chargers, and I think they'll respond accordingly for a while. However, the Chargers seem to be their own worst enemy at the moment."

The Ravens win a high-scoring game.

**USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza:** "Los Angeles needs this victory as the hot seat continues to scorch under Brandon Staley. Baltimore will be without Mark Andrews, but the Chargers continue to give out points, and it'll be harder to stop Lamar Jackson without Joey Bosa. Another shootout happens in SoFi Stadium, with the visiting team coming out on top."

A key for the Ravens will be who matches up against star wide receiver Keenan Allen.

The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer: "Who might stop Allen on Sunday? It depends partly on where the Chargers deploy him. Allen has lined up in the slot on 61.2% of his pass snaps this season, according to PFF, and out wide on the remainder. He's plenty effective in both alignments, ranking 30th among NFL wide receivers in yards per slot route run and third in yards per outside route run, according to TruMedia. If cornerback Marlon Humphrey bounces back from the calf injury that sidelined him against Cincinnati, the Ravens' secondary should be well prepared, wherever Allen ends up. A matchup against Kyle Hamilton could be especially compelling; the Ravens' versatile safety has allowed just four catches on 11 targets for 16 yards in coverage as a slot defender this season, according to Sports Info Solutions. Just two of those catches, for a combined 7 yards, went to wide receivers."

Ravens TE Isaiah Likely is an X-factor.