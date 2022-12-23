Late for Work 12/23: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Falcons Game

Here's what the pundits are saying about the game:

The Ravens will rebound after last week's disappointing loss.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio: "I just think the Ravens understand that after [losing] in that Saturday game at Cleveland that I thought they would win easily, they've got to get their act together. They can't afford to fall two games behind the Bengals; they need to be in striking distance for Week 18 in order to win that game and win the division."

Sports Illustrated's Todd Karpovich: "There are various scenarios where the Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a victory. There is also a sense of urgency after last week's dismal showing in Cleveland."

The Ravens will prevail in another low-scoring game.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "It's impossible to have confidence in the Ravens dominating anybody. That's just not their way in 2022. But facing a rookie quarterback and with a hot run game opposing a suspect run defense, the Ravens should grind out a 17-10 type of game. The weather might even be enough to get Greg Roman to stick to the run."

The Ringer's Sheil Kapadia: "There's a scenario in which this is just an ugly, low-scoring game, both teams stick to the run all afternoon, and the Falcons keep it close. But this Ravens defense is a physical group that will likely force Ridder into a mistake at some point."

The game will boil down to dueling top-three rushing offenses.

Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton: "The Falcons placed running back Caleb Huntley on injured reserve, and quarterback Marcus Mariota is out for the season as well, but rookie fifth-round running back Tyler Allgeier had a breakout Week 15 outing, rushing for 139 yards and a touchdown against the Saints. He'll pair with Cordarrelle Patterson to keep Atlanta's third-ranked run game on track in a battle with Baltimore's second-ranked ground attack."

The Falcons offense will be hard-pressed to move the ball against the Ravens defense.

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer: "The Falcons were competitive with rookie QB Desmond Ridder because of a dominant running game in Week 15. That won't happen again vs. the Ravens' front, putting Ridder in uncomfortable passing situations."

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal: "Desmond Ridder should improve over the stretch run, but Baltimore's defense is stout and sound. Atlanta's receivers are unlikely to be open, and Ridder's accuracy issues popped up big time in his first start."

The Ravens' will ride their run game and defense to victory.

The Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer: "The Falcons are going through some growing pains with their rookie quarterback, and Baltimore should take advantage. This is the type of game the Ravens run it 40 times and control the clock."

Look for Tyler Huntley to have a bounce-back game.

NBC Sports' Chris Simms: "I think Tyler Huntley will have more success throwing the ball against this defense compared to Cleveland's defense, which is definitely better than Atlanta's."

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey vs. Falcons WR Drake London is the key matchup.