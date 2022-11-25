Late for Work 11/25: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Jaguars Game

Here's what the pundits are saying about the game:

The Ravens will prevail in a close game.

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker: "The Ravens cannot afford a flat performance against the Jaguars, who run the ball efficiently and string together first downs when quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on form. Jacksonville has not been blown out all season, so expect a nail-biter before the Ravens assert themselves with superior defense and more reliable special teams."

Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton: "Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn't have prolific playmaking wide receivers to attack the Jacksonville secondary. Over the past four weeks, he has thrown for just three touchdowns with one interception. Tight end Mark Andrews poses the only consistent threat; wideout Devin Duvernay has two catches for eight yards over the last two games. With running back Gus Edwards still on the mend from a hamstring injury, Baltimore won't be able to bully its way to a big victory. Jaguars lose by a field goal at home."

NBC Sports' Chris Simms: "I think [the Jaguars'] defense gives Baltimore's offense some issues. I think a lot of Baltimore's defense the way they're playing right now — it's good. Jaguars got good balance. I think the Jaguars are going to hang around in this one."

Sports Illustrated's Todd Karpovich: "The Ravens have traditionally had a tough time with the Jaguars and this game likely won't be much different. Jacksonville plays hard and their front seven will give the Ravens a challenge. However, Baltimore has more depth and will outlast Jacksonville on the road."

Bold prediction: The Ravens won't take a double-digit lead in a game for the first time this season.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "Baltimore is just the sixth team in NFL history to go ahead by 10 or more points in each of its first 10 games of a season. But the Jaguars are a more competitive team than their 3-7 record indicates, as they have a plus-11 point differential. Jacksonville's average margin of defeat is only 6.8 points."

The Jaguars will pulloffthe upset.

The Baltimore Sun's C.J. Doon: "The Jaguars are the only team with a losing record to produce a positive point differential this season, having outscored opponents by 11 points. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is an above-average quarterback with superstar traits, and he's got a solid group of weapons around him. Jacksonville's defense is vulnerable, but it's not facing the best version of the Ravens' offense, especially if Lamar Jackson is banged up. All signs point to an upset.

The Ravens offense will get back on track.

Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith: "The Ravens' offense was slow and shaky in last week's ugly win over the Panthers. I think they'll right the ship this time around."

Fox Sports' Ben Arthur: "The Ravens win their fifth straight game. The Jaguars have faced dual-threat quarterbacks this year, but none of Jackson's caliber. He's in his own tier. Yeah, the former NFL MVP doesn't have great weapons around him, but All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews returned from injury last week, and he's a major boost to Baltimore's passing attack. Jacksonville has been inconsistent defensively all season."

USA Today's Safid Deen: "Lamar Jackson was sick while Mark Andrews came from injury last week, and the Ravens barely got by the Panthers last week. They'll be back to normal, like the playoff team we know they can be, when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars this week."

Let Lamar loose.

Russell Street Report's James Ogden: "A Lamar scramble is the biggest momentum swinger the Ravens have in their arsenal, and one thing you can see on film is that the Jags, even against QBs who are a threat to run, can be a little undisciplined with their rush lanes. This ill-discipline has increased with each passing week that they struggle to pick up sacks and get more desperate to get home. That can be a recipe for disaster against Jackson, and it might be a good time for him to test his decision-making on when to leave the pocket, as well as reminding the league that his legs still need to be accounted for."

ESPN's Mike DiRocco: "Lamar Jackson has run for 100-plus yards 12 times in his career, including twice this season. His career high is 152 yards against Cincinnati in 2019. Why is that important? Because the Jaguars allowed Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to rush for 107 yards earlier this season, the first time a Giants QB has rushed for 100 yards since 1946 (per Elias Sports Bureau). It could be another big day for Jackson on the ground, especially since the Jaguars get little pressure off the edge, which should give Jackson plenty of opportunities to get outside and take off."

The Jaguars running game vs. the Ravens run defense figures to be a good battle.