Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Jaguars Game

Veteran Additions Are Major Part of Ravens' Success

The Ravens have a history of bringing in respected veterans late in the offseason and beyond who become significant contributors, and that has never been more evident than this season.

"From Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor's production and leadership in a young receiver room to Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy's ability to bring down the quarterback to Ronald Darby and Arthur Maulet's solid play in the secondary, the group of veteran 2023 additions is a major reason why the Ravens are 10-3 and in the top spot in the AFC heading into Sunday's prime-time matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Stadium," Zrebiec wrote.

Zrebiec noted that many of this season's veteran additions credited General Manager Eric DeCosta, Head Coach John Harbaugh, other team decision-makers for knowing how the pieces would fit and building a strong roster with a healthy mix of veterans and young players.

"Of course, winning helps bring everything together," Zrebiec wrote. "Still, Agholor said it was his free-agent visit to Baltimore where he met with DeCosta and Harbaugh and learned what they were about that sold him on signing with the Ravens. Others pointed to how members of the front office and coaching staff embrace players of different personalities and backgrounds and don't try to stifle them or have them conform to a definitive way of doing certain things."

Maulet said: "Every team is trying to be player-friendly now, but they don't want you to be no one but yourself here. That's what I appreciate so much. I can get in my feelings if I don't like something and they are not going to be like, 'Oh, he's not a good player.' It's like, 'It is what it is. He's a human being.' I respect that. They know their personnel and they judge it off of that."

Tylan Wallace's Punt Return for a TD Is Justin Tucker's Favorite Moment As a Raven

Justin Tucker has been responsible for several memorable moments over the years, but his favorite NFL moment as a Raven occurred last week when he was standing on the sideline.

Tucker said he had never experienced anything as exciting and special as Tylan Wallace's game-winning 76-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Rams.