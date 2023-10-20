Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Lions Game

ESPN 5 of 9 panelists pick Lions

Baltimore Sun 3 of 4 panelists pick Lions “The Lions’ offense has scored the third-most touchdowns (21) in the NFL, while the Ravens have given up the fewest (6) of any team in the league. But this is also the most complete team Baltimore has faced this season, with the Lions’ defense surrendering just 18.8 points per game, ninth-fewest in the NFL. Detroit star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is also coming off a 12-catch, 124-yard game, and while the Lions are without running back David Montgomery, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is likely to return from a hamstring injury.” — Brian Wacker

USA Today 5 of 8 panelists pick Lions

NFL.com 3 of 5 panelists pick Ravens “Can Detroit's defensive front keep Lamar Jackson off balance and force him into errors? How much will David Montgomery's absence be felt? It does appear Jahmyr Gibbs could return to the Lions' lineup. Even still, this is the toughest opponent Detroit has seen in over a month — and it'll show.” — Brooke Cersimo

NFL Network 5 of 10 panelists pick Ravens

Sporting News Ravens 23, Lions 20 “The Lions are taking some hits in the running game and that won't help Jared Goff facing an improving Ravens' defense that can handle and contain the middle of the field in the passing game. Lamar Jackson's running is a tough draw and Detroit also won't be able to cover Mark Andrews well.” — Vinnie Iyer

CBS Sports 4 of 8 panelists pick Ravens “This is one of the better games of the week. The Lions are playing back-to-back road games, but the Ravens are coming off a London trip. The Ravens haven't clicked yet on offense, but it's coming. The problem is the Detroit defense is really good. Even so, look for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson to find a way to win this one as the offense actually shows better.” — Pete Prisco

Pro Football Talk 1 of 2 panelists pick Ravens ”There’s a lot to be impressed with with both of these football teams. … I’m going with the Ravens, realizing they can’t go to 4-3, [and] they’re at home.” — Chris Simms

Sports Illustrated 4 of 7 panelists pick Lions