Late for Work 11/18: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Panthers Game

Can Ravens Go on a Run Like They Did in 2019?

With the way the Ravens' running game has been clicking and defense has been improving, combined with what appears to be a favorable schedule and several key players expected back from injury in the coming weeks, the opportunity is there for Baltimore to get on a roll similar to what it did in 2019.

That season, the Ravens won 12 consecutive games after a 2-2 start. This year's team started 3-3.

"The more these Ravens win, the more inevitable the comparisons to those Ravens will become," The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer wrote. "An accommodating second-half schedule, starting Sunday against the rebuilding Panthers, has only stirred up hypotheticals about just how easily the team might glide into the playoffs. If the Ravens' win over New England [in Week 9 following their bye week] in 2019 became that offense's launchpad, a Week 11 home game against a battered and beaten-up Carolina defense could herald a similar onslaught."

Shaffer contended that the 2022 Ravens offense might have entered the bye week in an even better place than the record-setting 2019 unit.

"They've been more efficient, according to Football Outsiders' metrics," Shaffer wrote. "They've been more balanced, though the loss of top wide receiver Rashod Bateman to a season-ending foot injury has weakened the passing attack. And, maybe most promisingly, they've yet to get the best of their superstar quarterback."

Shaffer said this season's team has "structural advantages" over the 2019 Ravens: "A more mature Jackson; a more diverse running game; a more accomplished receiving corps, led by All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews."

Is the Ravens' Remaining Schedule Deceptively Tough?

As noted above, the Ravens' schedule going forward isn't daunting on paper, as they'll face only one team – the Bengals in Cincinnati in Week 18 – that currently has a winning record.

However, the Ravens' remaining schedule could be tougher than it appears at first glance, according to Sports Illustrated's Todd Karpovich, who analyzed why each game might be difficult. Here's a look at four of them:

Week 12 at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

"The Ravens historically have not played well against the Jaguars and are 10-12 against them all-time. Baltimore is also just 3-7 when playing in Jacksonville/London."

Week 13 vs. Broncos (3-6)

"The Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL, allowing the fewest points per game (16.6) and ranking second in yards allowed (290.4). The problem is the offense can't score points. The Ravens might have to prepare for a slugfest."

Week 15 at Browns (3-6)

"Quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to play in this game, which could rejuvenate the Browns' offense. The Ravens can't afford to slip in the AFC North, especially with the Bengals on their heels. Cleveland played the Ravens tough at M&T Bank Stadium before losing 23-20 in Week 7."

Week 17 vs. Steelers (3-6)

"The teams [are meeting for the second time] in less than a month. Adjustments will be key. The Steelers will also have the opportunity to potentially play spoiler to the Ravens division crown or playoff hopes. Pittsburgh will embrace that role."

Ravens' 2022 First-Rounders Earn High Grades

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso issued grades to each first-round pick from this year's draft, and Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum were among the elite members of the class.

Hamilton and Linderbaum, who were the 14th- and 25th-overall selections, respectively, both earned an A-minus. They were two of only five players to receive a grade of A-minus or better.

Here's what Trapasso said about the two Ravens rookies: