Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Rams Game

Four Late Additions Have Fortified NFL's No. 1 Scoring Defense

The Ravens have one of the best defenses in the league thanks in part to four veterans who were added between late July and late September for a total of just $5.7 million.

"Only outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney could be called a star of the league's stingiest scoring defense," The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker wrote. "But nickel back Arthur Maulet is a stout run stopper and one of the top blitzers in coordinator Mike Macdonald's madcap rush designs. Ronald Darby has helped keep the secondary together in the six games the Ravens have played without their top cornerback, Marlon Humphrey. The last major addition to the defense, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, stepped in to provide pass-rush punch in the absence of David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser and, for a time, Odafe Oweh.

"Injuries to talents such as Humphrey and Oweh might have led to devastating dips in performance in previous seasons, but the Ravens patched right over them."

Macdonald credited the front office for bringing in players who have seamlessly fit in.

"Eric [DeCosta] and Ozzie [Newsome] talked about it over the years, talking about your roster is never really set throughout the course of the season, and I think that's a philosophy of the organization, just always trying to improve the team," Macdonald said. "We've done a great job at targeting guys that can be productive for us, and then we kind of take it from there. Obviously, we're always excited to take on a great player; we're never going to turn down a great player."

Ravens Lead League in Sacks Thanks to Scheme and Selflessness

The prevailing opinion heading into the season was that the pass rush was one of the Ravens' biggest concerns, but the team leads the league in sacks with 47 and is on pace to finish with 67 sacks, which would eclipse the franchise record of 60 set in 2006.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said scheme is a big reason why a defense that's blitzing less than 23 percent of the time is No. 1 in sacks.

"Macdonald and his defensive staff have consistently schemed up free rushers and found ways to get quarterbacks to hold the ball a little longer," Zrebiec wrote. "Coaching matters, too. Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver and Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith, a pass-rushing specialist John Harbaugh hired in March, have created a cohesiveness by merging the defensive line and linebacker position rooms while constantly drilling moves and techniques. Talent also tends to trump everything. Jadeveon Clowney, Odafe Oweh and Justin Madubuike have always possessed enticing physical traits."

Zrebiec also said the players' unselfishness has also played a large role.

"One of the first things players and coaches bring up is the selflessness of the defensive unit and how everyone has embraced their responsibilities on each play," Zrebiec wrote. "Whether that's setting a pick for another rusher to get through, absorbing a double-team, clearing out a lane or dropping into coverage to let somebody else get after the quarterback, the Ravens have taken a team approach to harassing signal callers. Madubuike has been the headliner, but it's not just about one guy. Essentially, everyone gets a turn to rush — and it's on them to make the most of it.

"Fifteen Ravens players have at least a half-sack, and that group includes five interior linemen, five outside linebackers, two inside linebackers and three defensive backs."

ESPN Pundit Says Ravens Are Team That Matches Up Best Against 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have emerged as the Super Bowl favorite, which has led to a debate over which team matches up best against them.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes said it's the Ravens, who will face the 49ers in San Francisco on Christmas night.