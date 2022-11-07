Late for Work 11/7: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Saints Game

Majority of Pundits Predict Baltimore to Win Third Straight

For the first time this season, the Ravens (5-3) are on a winning streak. In fact, their two-game winning streak marks their first streak of any type in 2022.

Can they make it three in a row by defeating the New Orleans Saints under the bright lights of "Monday Night Football" (assuming the lights actually stay on at the Caesars Superdome)?

The Saints (3-5) are coming off an impressive 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, but the majority of pundits we looked at (40 of 48) like the Ravens' chances.

If the Ravens do win their third straight, they'll have to do it without All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder), who has been ruled out, and wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who is undergoing season-ending foot surgery. Additionally, running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is doubtful to play.

Here's what the pundits are saying about the game:

Special teams will propel the Ravens to victory.

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal: "It's too early to say the Saints' defense is back, but the offense is efficient enough and the Superdome will be rocking. I only give the Ravens a slight edge because they might have the best special teams in football, while the Saints might have the worst."

Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith: "The Saints made a statement with their blowout of the Raiders last week, and I think they'll be competitive with the Ravens. But ultimately I think the Ravens' enormous special teams advantage will make the difference in this game."

The Ringer's Sheil Kapadia: "The Saints flat-out dominated the Raiders last week. Alvin Kamara had 27 touches for 158 yards. The Ravens don't have one thing they can hang their hat on, and I could see a low-scoring game. But Baltimore can win in different ways and has a big edge on special teams. I like them to take care of business here."

The Ravens' acquisition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith will pay immediate dividends.

Ebony Bird's Chris Schisler: "There couldn't be a better game to introduce Roquan Smith to the defense. Smith leads the league in tackles, and this could be another game where he racks up 10-12. Kamara is second on the team in receptions, and Juwan Johnson is no slouch at tight end. The biggest thing Smith gives this defense is a linebacker who can cover, and as such could be used to neutralize the quick passing game over the middle of the field. He's one of the few linebackers who is athletic enough to keep up with Kamara."

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer: "The Ravens have boosted their pass rush with Roquan Smith and have played much-improved overall defense of late with a different coverage vs. pressure philosophy. That's bad news for [Saints quarterback] Andy Dalton, who tends to have plenty of nightmares in prime-time games."

This time, Dalton will shine in prime time.

CBS Sports' John Breech: "CAN DALTON ACTUALLY DELIVER IN PRIME TIME? On one hand, he has 11 years of history that says no. As the resident Bengals homer here at CBS Sports, I should point out that I have personally suffered through 21 of Dalton's prime-time starts since his rookie year in 2011 and when he plays, it usually ends up being a good thing for the other team. That being said, the last time Dalton won a prime-time game, it came against the Ravens and I think he can lead the Saints to an upset here."

The Ravens will pick up where they left off in the second half against the Buccaneers.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio: "I just think the Ravens are finding a groove; they looked great against the Buccaneers. And I just feel like the Saints are enough of an inconsistent team this year [that] I could see them following a shutout win with a not-great showing the following week as they start to get their balance and then lose their wobble."

Based on the Saints defense's lack of success against dual-threat quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson could have a big game running the ball.

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker: "Jackson remains the weapon no defense can account for, leading the team with 553 rushing yards on 7.4 yards per carry. … The Saints aren't as good against the run as against the pass, but they did hold the Raiders and Josh Jacobs to 38 rushing yards. They have not played as well against teams with running threats at quarterback, including the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals."

NBC Sports' Chris Simms: "The Saints, two years in a row, against Jalen Hurts, … and some of those Lamar Jackson-type run plays, they haven't been able to stop Philadelphia when they do that, and this is a team that I look at that is similar to that."

Bold prediction: The Ravens will have two 100-yard rushers.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "With Baltimore's top two pass targets (Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman) banged up, the Ravens will rely on their ground game. Lamar Jackson has run for the third-most yards in prime-time games (1,123) since 2018, and Kenyan Drake should get plenty of carries with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both injured. This wouldn't be the first time this has happened to the Saints, who allowed 100 yards to the Eagles' Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts in the same game in 2020."

The Saints are better than their record and will pull off the upset.

The Baltimore Sun's C.J. Doon: "For a team with a losing record, the Saints are pretty formidable. Demario Davis might be the best inside linebacker in the NFL. Running back Alvin Kamara is coming off a three-touchdown game. Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave is averaging nearly 15 yards per catch. Defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Cameron Jordan can stop the run. Safety Tyrann Mathieu is still a playmaker. Quarterback Andy Dalton is playing better than you think. It all adds up to a dangerous road test for the Ravens, especially if they're missing Mark Andrews and Gus Edwards."

Don't be surprised if there are a lot of penalties.