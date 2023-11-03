Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Seahawks Game

Regardless of whether he wants to acknowledge it, Jackson's superiority against NFC teams is indeed a thing, and an overwhelming majority of pundits — 49 of the 55 we looked at — expect the trend to continue versus Seattle.

"If I see that the Ravens are playing an NFC team, I don't even need to know who it is, I'm just going to automatically pick Baltimore to win because they have Lamar," CBS Sports’ John Breech wrote. "Since he took over the Ravens' starting QB job in 2018, Jackson has gone 17-1 against NFC teams. That .944 winning percentage is the best by any QB against the opposing conference since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. At first, I didn't believe this stat, but it's definitely true because I looked it up on the internet and internet has never been wrong about anything.

"I'm not sure who should be in charge of organizing it, but all the coaches in the NFC definitely need to get together this offseason so they can brainstorm some ideas on how to stop Lamar. In his 18 starts against NFC teams, Jackson has totaled 37 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He basically turns into Super Lamar, which is kind of frightening to think about, considering he already looks super even when he's not super."

Here's what pundits are saying about Sunday's game between the AFC North-leading Ravens (6-2) and NFC West-leading Seahawks (5-2):

Seahawks QB Geno Smith will have a tough time against the Ravens defense.

Breech: "The Ravens have surrendered the fewest points per game this year and the third-fewest passing yards, and Geno Smith hasn't done quite enough to make me think he can be productive against a defense like that."

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "Geno Smith has turned the ball over six times in the past three weeks. He won't be operating with much margin for error on the road against a good Baltimore defense."

**USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza:** "Baltimore is playing some of the best football in the NFL right now, and while this feels like a trap game, the Ravens defense makes it tough for Geno Smith to find rhythm. Baltimore pulls away in the second half for their fourth straight win and third straight week scoring at least 30 points."

The Ravens will rise to the occasion against a good team.

The Baltimore Banner's Giana Han: "The Ravens might be really good at playing down to their opponents, but they've also matched that by showing up in big games. They've beaten their toughest opponents thus far, and now they get to go home. There's a gauntlet of tough games coming up, but with this being the first, I expect them to show up. Lamar Jackson, the offense's leader, and Roquan Smith, the defense's leader, were very upset by their performances against Arizona. I would guess they'll be extra motivated."

**Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio:** "I think that it's too much to ask the Seahawks to go to Baltimore to face this Ravens team that is getting better each week, that is ready to separate from the pack at least in the division if not the rest of the conference. And there's no shame in losing this one if you're Seattle. … The Seahawks are good, [but] not good enough to steal this win."

The Seahawks find a way to win a close one.

**The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon:** "This could resemble a typical AFC North slugfest the way both of these defenses are playing of late, but I'm giving the slight edge to Seattle because of its offensive talent. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet will test the Ravens' interior, and receivers Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will take advantage of any weak spots in the secondary. It's asking a lot of Geno Smith to outduel Lamar Jackson on the road, but the 33-year-old veteran will be up to the challenge and deliver some more late magic."

The Baltimore Banner's Kyle Goon: "This feels like a gut check for the Ravens, who have so far played their best against their toughest opponents. But the matchups don't exactly favor the home team. Aside from the "statement" win against the Lions, the Ravens haven't been consistent enough in the past four weeks to be confident they'll be clicking on all cylinders Sunday."

The Seahawks defense presents a strong challenge for the Ravens offense.