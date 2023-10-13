Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Titans Game

Large Majority of Pundits Pick Ravens to Prevail in London

The Ravens are hoping their second game in London goes significantly better than their first, when they were thrashed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, 44-7, in 2017. To that end, the team changed things up for Sunday morning's game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London against the Tennessee Titans.

In 2017, the Ravens didn't arrive in London until the Friday morning before the game, but this time they spent the entire week in London. The Titans left for London overnight and will practice there today.

Whether the contrasting travel plans will make a difference remains to be seen, but an overwhelming majority of the pundits we looked at (49 of 55) are picking Baltimore to beat Tennessee.

The Ravens (3-2), who will be playing their third consecutive game away from home, are looking to rebound from last week's error-filled 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans (2-3), who have alternated wins and losses this season, lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 23-16, last week.

Here's what pundits are saying about Sunday's game:

The Ravens will bounce back from last week's loss.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "The Ravens have become one of the most unpredictable teams in the NFL. One thing they usually do is bounce back from tough losses. I'll take them over the Titans in an ugly game in London."

Baltimore Positive’s Luke Jones: "[Rookie running back Tyjae] Spears could be a sneaky weapon for Tennessee and Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill can still take advantage of mistakes in coverage despite his rough start to 2023, but I'll bet on Lamar Jackson and the offense rebounding from last week's showing in Pittsburgh for a 24-17 win over the Titans."

Bleacher Reports Report’s Brad Gagnon: "Baltimore is a lot better than what we saw in Week 5 in Pittsburgh. The Ravens followed up their last loss with an emphatic 28-3 road victory, and I'm expecting something similar here."

ESPN’s Joe Fortenbaugh: "Back in Week 3, I watched the Ravens blow a game against the Indianapolis Colts. They bounced back the following week to hammer the Cleveland Browns by 25 points. I think this is a similar bounce-back spot based on what happened with them dropping the ball against Pittsburgh last week."

Traveling to London early gives the Ravens an advantage.

USA Today’s Safid Deen: "I like Baltimore's plan to stay practice in London early in the week, instead of traveling Thursday before the game. It benefited Jacksonville with two wins in London, and will benefit the Ravens over the Titans."

The winner will be determined by which quarterback plays better.

The Baltimore Banner’s Brandon Weigel: "Titans signal-caller Ryan Tannehill and the Ravens' Lamar Jackson have nearly identical marks in passing yards and yards per attempt, but Tannehill has been much more careless with his throws, tallying three more interceptions than touchdowns. Baltimore's secondary will continue to keep him off balance, while Jackson and the Ravens' receivers get back on track."

The Titans will win a close one.

The Athletic's Vic Tafur: "I clearly have no read on the Titans this season, but their bend, but don't break defense — they've allowed the fifth-most yards (36.1) and the fourth-most plays (6.4) per drive of any team in the NFL — should be able to hang on overseas against the Ravens."

CBS Sports’ John Breech: "My gut originally told me to take the Ravens, because they're a slightly better team that would have steamrolled the Steelers in Week 5 if their receivers didn't drop every pass that was thrown to them, but I'm ignoring my gut and going with the Titans."

The Titans' red-zone offense vs. the Ravens' red-zone defense is a storyline to watch.