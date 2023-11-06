What the Seahawks Said After Ravens' Thrashing

The Ravens beat the Seahawks, 37-3, Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's what the Seahawks said after the game:

Head Coach Pete Carroll

(Opening statement)"This was about as unfamiliar as we can get here. Coming out East and playing a game on the road like this and then not being able to play football where we need to. It was a terrific day for them. John [Harbaugh] had his team ready to go, and they did a great job. They kind of waited until there were some opportunities, and they took advantage of [them]. The game went back and forth for a while there early, which we thought could happen. We didn't handle what happened right before the half very well. We didn't take advantage of the turnover that we had. Instead of 14-6 or 14-10, they get the ball back, and they get points back. It just wasn't the right way to finish the half for us. And then they just went to work, and we didn't stop them. We couldn't make any first downs and couldn't convert on third down. So, it's just a really hard, long day against a really good team. They took it to us. I've got to give them a lot of credit."

(on how to help QB Geno Smith)"We have to convert on third downs, which is everybody. We got rushed today pretty good. They rushed us and mixed their stuff really well. It was hard, like they've been on everybody. We just have to find out ways to make first downs. I think we were 1-for-12 on third down. You can't play offense like that and expect anything. It's as hard as it gets."

(on how QB Geno Smith played today)"I don't think this is about Geno [Smith] at all. I think this is about our football team, not answering the bell here. We couldn't get it done. We came in here to slug it out, and they did a better job than we did with all of this. When they're rushing the passer, that's not Geno [Smith]. This is not on one guy."

(on not stopping the Ravens' running game)"We couldn't tackle in the second half. We just didn't tackle. It shouldn't have been any different. The big run that Lamar [Jackson] has early, gives them a good boost in yardage, but then after that, it's just basic plays, and we didn't get them on the ground. That's the part I need to look at the most. That's what I'm most concerned about, the way that happened like that."

(on trying to get the running game going early)"We wanted to, we wanted to. You guys know this line of thinking. If you don't convert, you don't get the chances, and you're off the field. No matter how much you want to do something, it doesn't matter when you have to sit down. You can't call your plays sitting on the bench. We have to get off some winning third-down plays. We've got to do better than that. They were great at it today on their side. We weren't."

QB Geno Smith

(on the tough pass rush they dealt with today)"You know, I think they did a really good job. I think we made it easy on them, especially with the mistakes that we made. Obviously, they capitalized on those. We know every game is going to be tough – this is the NFL. There are great players across the league and it's a tough game. It's a really tough game and you've got to get out there and you've got to play disciplined football in order to win. Today, we didn't do it."

(on Ravens S Geno Stone's interception)"Bad pass. It was on me."

(on the struggle in getting the run game going) "You know, I think you always have to have a balanced attack, especially going up against a great defense. You know, today we didn't do a great job of that, but like I said, that's all on me and I've got to figure out ways to be better and help out."

WR Tyler Lockett

(on what happened out there today)"I don't know. Honestly, I don't know. We will have to take a look at the film and figure out what happened, but I'm sure that it's frustrating for everybody. We will just see what happened and what needs to be done."

(on the mood in the locker room postgame)"Quiet. People just trying to figure out what happened. It wasn't a good showing at all for us. It was just one of those things where it was unexpected."

(on what happened on the interception)"I just think it was miscommunication on both of our parts. My part, I could have done better, but it was just miscommunication."

S Jamal Adams

(on why the game went as it did)"Honestly, I don't have the perfect answer, obviously, but hats off to them – a great organization, well coached. They came out, and they hit us in the mouth. It's as simple as that."

(on if there is a common theme around their tackling issues)"Again, that's a damn good football team. [They] have a lot of players that can run the rock – run the rock hard, elusive, whatever the case may be – but that's not the excuse. We obviously missed tackles. I missed tackles on my end. But we'll clean them up."

(on how much QB Lamar Jackson impacts gap responsibilities for opposing defenses)"It's so key; it's so important. Everybody has to do their job. Obviously, staying in our gap … Whether he's coming to you if you peek, and then he hits the other gap, it's so many gymnastics; that's what makes [Lamar Jackson] special. He causes defenses to be disciplined at all times, because he's that special with the ball."

(on if they felt this was going to be the biggest test they had faced as a team coming into this game)"I mean again, man, each week you get tested; it doesn't matter who you play. You've got to show up, because if you don't, things like that happen; you get hit in the mouth. So again, [the Ravens are] a well-coached organization. They've been doing this for a long time, and obviously it was their day today."

(on what he saw on the third-and-18 pass to TE Mark Andrews that set up a fourth-down conversion)"Yes, killer. Obviously, just playing back side as the quarter flap … We were playing sticks – sitting at the sticks – and waiting on them. [We were] obviously playing for the mid-go sit-down; that was really what they were showing out of three by one. And obviously, [Lamar Jackson] threw it to the tight end [Mark Andrews]. He made a hell of a run. Obviously, he cut back on me. I missed the tackle, and [he] got the first down. Or did he? I can't remember. He didn't get the first down; he was short. But still, he should have never got there. I should have made the tackle. I didn't, so I take that on me – for sure."

LB Jordyn Brooks

(on if it is easier to get over a blowout versus a close loss) "I mean, it's hard to look, because we are not used to seeing that. But it is easier to flush at the same time because we know that is not us. They were just the better team today and they proved that through the whole game. So, they earn that win. We have to flush it and move on."

DE Dre'mont Jones

(on the impact QB Lamar Jackson has on the defense)"I mean, he is a talented player. He does what he does, and he has been great for a couple years now for a reason. We didn't do our part to contain that."

(on how the Ravens run differently than other teams) "You truly don't know where they are going to go. They are honest in what they do, but sometimes, you know, with the type of players they have in the backfield, the ball can go anywhere."

NT Jarran Reed

(on what went wrong defensively) "You know, I think they executed their plays better than we did. We knew they would come in, we knew Lamar [Jackson] is an explosive player, and their team was explosive. And they out-executed us today."

(on the frustration of giving up so many rushing yards)"It's very frustrating, that's not like us. That's not anything that we have put on the film all season, but you know, it is the NFL. We are going to take that to the chin and take it back Monday to the drawing board."

(on what he can pinpoint that went wrong on the run defense)"We had a lot of missed tackles. I had like one myself, you know, I think just stuff like that is why we beat ourselves. You know, fitting into gaps the right way, staying in the backside of the play, and staying in the front side of plays. Things you know we can't do to beat ourselves, we've got to hone in on that. We will look at the film and we will be very critical of ourselves, and you know, we will sit on this for 24 hours and we move on to the next one."

(on if they were using this as a measuring stick game) "We are a good team with a good record. They are a good team with a good record, and it was mano a mano. You know, they just came out and played and executed more than we did today. As you can see, they put up 30 points. I think that's probably the highest game score we've had this season."