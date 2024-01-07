Presented by

What the Steelers Said After Defeating the Ravens

Jan 07, 2024 at 10:13 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

whatopponentsaid
Matt Rourke/AP Photo
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Opening Statement:

"I'm just really appreciative of the effort of the guys. Obviously, this is a tough place to play. That's probably three or four years in a row right there, that we've been able to come up here and get it done. We're thankful for that, for the efforts. It was a tough environment today, from a climate perspective. The ball security component was a challenge, but it was a challenge for both teams. I thought it was significant in terms of how the game unfolded, particularly in the first half for us. We were down there in scoring territory a couple of times and came away with no points because of a lack of ball security. Thankfully we made enough plays to secure a victory."

On his update regarding T.J. Watt's injury:

"T.J. is being evaluated with a knee injury. I'll have more information probably the next time we get together. Obviously, we're disappointed in that. But there are challenges in the game of football. There are challenges in life. We'll deal with it, whatever it may be."

On whether the offensive gameplan was to feature Najee Harris:

"Especially considering the conditions, yes."

On whether Watt attempted to return to the field after being evaluated for injury:

"I don't know that."

On Mason Rudolph remaining confident after having a couple of balls knocked out of his hand earlier in the game:

"Like I mentioned several weeks ago when we put him in the lineup, he has an unshakeable confidence in himself. It is real."

On Calvin Austin's long punt returns:

"They've got a talented punter. He created opportunity for us at times. So, I'm thankful for that."

On defending the Ravens' running game:

"We knew there would be a commitment to it, not only because of their style of play, but environmentally. So that was an asset to our calls. No doubt."

RB Najee Harris

On if he knew the team was going to put the game on his shoulders:

"Yeah, man it's not the first time that it's happened. We all talked about it. The biggest thing that we were worried about is … ball security. My first play, I tried to tuck it away and it just slipped right out of my arms, so I knew that was one thing that needed to be emphasized a little bit more. So, I'm on the sideline, I tried to get like two towels, kept trying to rub my arms and things like that. We knew that ball security is going to be a big issue, and that's going to be the outcome of the game."

On the Ravens resting a few defensive starters:

"I wasn't really too worried about who was going to be playing. We knew they were going to rest some of their guys, but the main thing for us to do was to get the win so we can even get into the playoffs. That's all that matters. We did that today. We didn't really care about who was out there or how long they were going to play. We wanted to play so physical that if they did play their ones, their guys, we wanted (Head Coach John) Harbaugh to say, 'You know, we've got to get them out of there because of how physical we're playing.' I think we did that today, and hopefully we get to ... I think we'll play them again, right? If things work out, we'll come back."

DT Cam Heyward

On the feeling in the locker room after bouncing back from a three-game losing streak:

"We're just trying to stack wins. We understand that we needed this game to help our fate. It wasn't easy. It's never easy when you come to this place, no matter who's out there, but I'm proud of the guys. They gutted out that win, and we'll see what happens from there."

On if they could replace T.J. Watt:

"We better be able to. That's a tall ask. It's not going to be one guy. We'll have to mix some things up, but as a pass rush crew and a D-line and an outside linebacker crew, we must step up. That goes to guys like Alex Highsmith, who I thought played well today. Nick Herbig [and] Markus Golden, these are the guys we relied on for depth all season, and they've done a good job. No one is going to go out there saying, 'Hey. I'm T.J. Watt,' but collectively, we've got to pick it up."

On the team's confidence and Mason Rudolph growing each week:

"Every week he handles it. He handles his composure very well. If you look at that game, you were just looking for a spark on that third-and-4, and he finds it right to Diontae Johnson for the touchdown. You need that from the quarterback position. We'll rally around any quarterback, but Mason's played really well as of late."

WR Diontae Johnson

On how big his touchdown was:

"We got the right coverage we were looking for, great call. Mostly it gave me a chance to make a good play and I was able to come down with it and take it to the end zone. It was a big play. I just had to make a big play for the offense. We needed it and it was a game changer."

On how good the throw was on his touchdown:

"It was perfect, right through two defenders. It was on me, right where I needed it. I was able to body catch it and keep striding to score."

On the conditions of the game:

"It was cold, it was rainy, a little bit of snow. It was tough, but we've got to do a better job at ball security. Anything can happen, those turnovers can change the game and luckily, you know, we were able to stay on top of the ball and just finish the game."

On if his touchdown was off script:

"Oh, no. That was in the gameplan. We worked on that play during the week, earlier in the week. It's just a matter of opportunity and when the play gets called, it's something you have to complete. They told me on the sideline before the play was even called. I was already ready, preparing myself, what I was going to do in that moment. I executed it."

On what it's like beating the Ravens twice this season:

"It's AFC North football rivals. They have a great defense on that side of the ball. You can't take them lightly, never when you play them. It was a big win … when we play them, you know what type of football you're going to get. Hard-nosed, physical football. We won on the line of scrimmage today and we came out with a 'W' today."

QB Mason Rudolph

On getting done what needed to be done despite the weather:

"This was probably the most challenging weather I've had to deal with in my career. For the most part, [we] took care of the ball and put one on the ground to Jaylen [Warren]. We were able to recover the one at the end, which was huge, Broderick [Jones] did a good job. So, [I'm] just proud of the way we ran the ball up front, and we thought we controlled the line of scrimmage pretty darn well. We knew we would have to ride the wave of our offensive line, and they paved the way for us."

On if he saw something pre-snap on the pass to WR Diontae Johnson:

"They took Pat [Freiermuth] away. They were dropping defensive linemen or just hugging him immediately with a linebacker. So the ball went to Diontae Johnson. He did a great job after the catch and split those guys and ran fast like he always does and scored."

On if there was a weight lifted with that play:

"Absolutely. It was back and forth. It was a punting match in the third quarter for a while. It was a big energy boost for our team and for our defense to get the lead and know that Baltimore was now going to be in a drop-back passing situation."

On if they did anything particular to take George Pickens away:

"Yes, absolutely. They double-covered most of the game. I told him I was very proud of the way he handled it. I thought it was very mature – team first attitude. He was not whining or asking for the ball. He knew schematically they were trying to take him away. I think that's a form of flattery from a defense. They know how explosive he is. We blocked hard all day. He was excited for his teammates, and that was awesome to see."

Related Content

news

What the Dolphins Said After Their Loss to the Ravens 

Mike McDaniel discussed why Bradley Chubb was playing late in the game before his injury. Tyreek Hill called the loss one of the worst games of his career. Zach Sieler described his emotions playing against his former team.
news

What the 49ers Said After Their MNF Loss to Ravens

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers are not demoralized. Nick Bosa called Lamar Jackson 'super impressive.'
news

What the Jaguars Said After Their Primetime Loss to Ravens

Doug Pederson discussed the Jaguars' red zone miscues and said Trevor Lawrence was in concussion protocol after the game. Foyesade Oluokun believes Jacksonville has lost its margin for error.
news

What the Rams Said After Stunning Loss to Ravens

Head Coach Sean McVay thought both teams were resilient. Matthew Stafford said the Rams didn't execute well enough in the second half, while giving credit to Baltimore's defense.
news

What the Chargers Said After Loss to Ravens

Head Coach Brandon Staley and quarterback Justin Herbert tipped their cap to the Ravens defense.
news

What the Bengals Said After Loss vs. Ravens

Head Coach Zac Taylor wasn't sure if Joe Burrow would miss more time but discussed his injury. Jake Browning said he felt calm replacing Burrow. Ja'Marr Chase said the Ravens showed different coverages against him.
news

What the Browns Said After Comeback Win vs. Ravens

The Browns give the Ravens their props but celebrate Deshaun Watson's grit in a comeback 33-31 win.
news

What the Seahawks Said After Ravens' Thrashing

Seattle's offensive players talk about the Ravens defense and Seahawks defenders talk about getting run over.
news

What the Cardinals Said After Loss to Ravens

Head Coach Jonathan Gannon talks about the two interceptions and players say they were surprised a Cardinals touchdown wasn't whistled dead.
news

What the Lions Said After Ravens' Blowout Win

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell said the Ravens 'kicked out [butt]' in the Ravens' 38-6 win.
news

What the Titans Said After Their Loss in London

Head Coach Mike Vrabel, running back Derrick Henry, and safety Kevin Byard talk about what happened in their 24-16 loss.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising