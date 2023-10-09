What the Steelers Said After Beating Ravens

Here's what the Steelers said after their 17-10 win over the Ravens in Week 5 in Pittsburgh:

Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Opening statement:

"Just really appreciative of the effort of the men, particularly the new guys, whether it's the new veterans that are new to us or the rookies, this is their first exposure to this series, this matchup. You really got to kind of be a part of it to understand it and appreciate it and be ready to deliver what is required in terms of effort, in terms of fight, attention to detail, et cetera. And so those guys that are new to the Steelers, I just really appreciate it. Obviously, it was Steelers-Ravens the way it usually is in that it is a hotly contested game. In recent years it's been controlled by the defenses – it was today. But can't say enough about that significant play by Miles Killebrew. You locked a kick in the National Football League, you usually win football games, and obviously that is a significant contribution. Just appreciative of the effort, it's good to go into the bye sitting at the top of the North, particularly with all that we've been through. Still very much a group in growth and development. There's a lot out there obviously that we didn't like. But that's life in this business, as well. Our job is to win, and we got the business done today."

On the game-wining touchdown to George Pickens:

"It just developed. We knew that they had an appetite for zero coverage in those waning moments. It presented itself to us, but I don't know that that was our intentions."

On what led to the big day for Pickens:

"You know, George had to have a big game. These type of games, hotly contested, a lot of one-on-one matchups, we talked about it throughout the week. Oftentimes it comes down to one-on-one playmaking, particularly on the perimeter in the end when things get a little bit tight. And so it was important that we stay engaged for 60 minutes and deliver those timely plays at the end which he did."

On why he went with Joey Porter Jr. midway through the game:

"Porter has been playing increasingly more with each passing week. I've been really transparent about the inclusion of all the rookies. Oftentimes we start with a good foundational plan in terms of how they participate, and we grow from there. He's done a solid job with the work given. And today he got more. He did a nice job with the work he was given today."

On Kenny Pickett taking care of the ball:

"I really think that that's kind of been the difference in these games of late. We've done a good job of taking care of the ball, and we've done a good job of getting the ball. The early games have been difficult. The defenses again have controlled them in the recent history of the series, but within those games we've taken care of it and they haven't, and that's probably why we had success."

On the blocked punt by Miles Killibrew:

"Yes, we had a block and he delivered. Man, this guy has blocked a lot of kicks in recent years, man. He's got to be tops in the National Football League in that regard. It's been special to be a part of it."

On being in first place in the AFC North:

"Loss of significant players and managing some of that. Baltimore had a full complement of players today. We had some significant guys inactive. And so I just appreciate the fight."

QB Kenny Pickett

On the touchdown pass:

"They went zero. We were preparing all week in these kind of bigger moments that they were going to go to zero, got our protection right. Gave George his route and he went up there and won. Big-time player making big-time plays in those moments."

On his emotions in this game:

"Highest of highs and the lowest of lows in this game. It's unreal to win at home in front of our fans. Obviously, it was up and down early. We hung in there, stuck with it and found a way to win. That's all that matters. Really proud of every guy in that locker room."

On whether they planned for the Ravens to use more Cover-0:

"Yeah we had more zeros based off what they show on tape."

On whether he wanted to target Pickens a lot:

"That was the plan. You never know how it's going to play out, but that was the plan going into it. If we had a chance to get George one-on-one, we'll take it. Sometimes they press, sometimes they did it in zero. And we got the perfect look for it down the stretch."

On beating the Ravens a second time with a game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter:

"Yeah, Coach showed us tape of how close the games are against the Ravens. It's just how it goes in the AFC North. All the teams are competitive. Great offenses, great defenses going at it every week. We were saying it's going to be a marathon-type game down to the end. Everyone doing their job you have a chance to win at the end."

OLB T.J. Watt

On giving up 10 points in the first three drives and then nothing else:

"Just tightening up. We know that teams are going to score in the NFL. Like we always say, they have scholarships too. They work all week. They created a great plan. Really proud of the way that we settled into the game and were able to pull up in a lot of big-time situations. The inside backers played really well today. Obviously able to create some pressure up front. And heck of a play by [Joey]Porter [Jr.]. In a big time moment in a big time game against top players. That's a huge play."

On what changed in the second half:

"We just settled in. Really I think we were gain tackling, we were able to make some big plays defensively, get after the quarterback and make him uncomfortable a little bit. I thought the coaches made some nice adjustments and at the end of the day it's all about execution."

WR George Pickens

On having a big role coming into the game:

"I knew I would be a big factor, not knowing how big or how small a factor it would be, but yeah, I knew I would probably play a significant role for sure."

On what Pickett's performance says about him:

"I probably say a lot more resiliency than anything. The resiliency of the team right there in that last hour was pretty incredible."

On going against Marlon Humphrey:

"Oh, I kind of -- I don't know about you other receivers around the league, but him going to my high school, him being from Alabama, I would say it's like, I don't want to say a practice field, but it's a guy I know personally, so it's a little different."

On whether Humphrey was impressed:

"Yeah."

On whether he was surprised by the Ravens' single coverage: