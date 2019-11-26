What the Rams Said After Monday Night Football Rout

Head Coach Sean McVay

Opening statement:

"First of all, congratulations to [Head] Coach [John] Harbaugh and the Ravens – excellent football team. We didn't do nearly enough tonight to be competitive. They did a lot of good stuff. There is a lot of things that we can clean up. I didn't do nearly a good enough job. I think what we will all look at ourselves, critically, figure out what we can do to improve, flush this out of our system and then we move forward, preparing for our next opponent. That's where we are at, that's all we know how to do and that's what we are going to do."

On Lamar Jackson controlling the game:

"It was impressive. When you sit there and you watch and you feel the operation up close and personal, and you just see just how sharp they are with their execution – what a dynamic playmaker he is – what a good job they do of creating conflict right before the snap, changing your fits. And then, on third down, they were really impressive – just his (Ravens QB Lamar Jackson) operation, his ability to be able to find some completions, make plays with his legs. There is a reason why people are talking about him as an MVP, it felt like it tonight."

On if Jackson's performance was the best an opposing player has ever had against him:

"I think so, yeah. I think it's hard to say. There has been some really impressive ones that you've seen over the last three years, but that's as an impressive team as we've seen. They won the game tonight in, obviously, decisive fashion."

On what happened on the offensive side of the ball:

"I thought the things that really represented what the night entailed – almost as a team but offensively – you don't get anything going those first couple of drives, then when you do get down in to the red zone and you have penalties that set yourself back, you have no margin for error against a team like this. I thought those things were critical, they were crucial. Instead of potentially having 14 points, you end up with six. Then, kind of the last play that we had offensively, I think it was kind of representative of what the night was – one our best, most reliable players, tip ball ends up going in their hands and they make a pick. Credit them, they made a lot of plays, they did some things."

On how much of the challenge is trying to simulate Jackson and the offense in practice: