Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 6

Oct 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Who-To-Root-For-Template-week-6

New England Patriots (2-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Patriots are coming off a blowout, shutout win over the Lions. The Browns, meanwhile, dropped another close game. It's all about winning the division for the Ravens, so even though Baltimore doesn't want the Patriots to get hot, the more losses hung on Cleveland before Deshaun Watson returns the better.

Root for: Patriots

New York Jets (3-2) at Green Bay Packers (3-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

The Jets are suddenly hot after beating Miami last week. While the Ravens beat them handily in Week 1, the Jets have a strong defense and could be a playoff contender if their rushing attack remains strong. A test against Aaron Rodgers in Lambeau Field won't be easy.

Root for: Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) at Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Colts did not look very good in their Thursday Night Football win over the Broncos last week, but they won. They are a tough team to figure out because they've had some ugly losses but also are the only team to beat the Chiefs. It's best for the AFC South to continue to be a mess of .500 teams with only one team getting into the dance.

Root for: Jaguars

Minnesota Vikings (4-1) at Miami Dolphins (3-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

After a 3-0 start, the Dolphins were the NFL's darlings. But they've dropped two straight in the wake of the Tua Tagovailoa injury and fallout. Meanwhile, the Vikings are on a three-game winning streak. Tagovailoa and his backup, Teddy Bridgewater, were still in the concussion protocol early this week. Although Tagovailoa returned to practice, he will not play. Skylar Thompson will start for Miami.

Root for: Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Bengals will look to bounce back from their loss in Baltimore against a Saints team coming off a 39-point effort and win. And the Bengals must do it in the Superdome. Cincinnati may be the Ravens' biggest threat to the AFC North crown. Andy Dalton will be going against his former team.

Root for: Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Tom Brady heads to Heinz Field to take on rookie Kenny Pickett. The Steelers had an embarrassing loss to the Bills last week and now get another Super Bowl contender. This is a gut-check game for the Steelers, who are in danger of falling out of the playoff race early.

Root for: Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Fans watching the Ravens game should keep their TVs on for this one. A rematch of last year's Divisional playoff thriller won by the Chiefs, this is the game of the week. The Chiefs nearly got knocked off by the Raiders on Monday Night Football. The Bills are rolling. This has the potential for more Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen fireworks. With the Bills already owning a head-to-head tiebreaker over Baltimore and the Chiefs looking susceptible at times (they lost to the Colts), best to give Buffalo a loss if the Ravens are in a first-round bye battle.

Root for: Chiefs

Denver Broncos (2-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

The wild, wild AFC West is going to be a shootout all year long. It's best to keep the Broncos and Chargers, two potential playoff contenders, right around .500. With all the talent the Chargers have on both sides of the ball, they could get hot at anytime. Meanwhile, the Broncos offense is off to a rough start with Russell Wilson.

Root for: Broncos

