Who Ravens Fans Should Root for During the Bye

The Saints just had a tough loss to the Ravens, but hope they get back on track against the enemy Steelers. Pittsburgh is one of three teams in the NFL with a 2-6 record. Only the Panthers (2-7) and Texans (1-6) are worse. The playoffs don't appear in the picture, so at some point it's better to see them win and not get as high of a draft pick. We haven't reached that point yet. Coming off a bye, the Steelers are looking to turn things around.