Who Ravens Fans Should Root for During the Bye

Nov 13, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111322-WTRF

Ravens fans have some interesting games to watch during the team's Week 10 bye.

With Baltimore sitting atop the AFC North at 6-3, and with a favorable schedule down the stretch, the priorities change a bit.

According to CBS, the Ravens have a 91.5% chance of making the playoffs this year. Getting a high seed, and home playoff games, is certainly a possibility.

Here's who Ravens fans should be rooting for during the bye:

Minnesota Vikings (7-1) at Buffalo Bills (6-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

The Bills might not have quarterback Josh Allen, who is dealing with an elbow injury, and now they face one of the top teams in the NFC. The Bills are coming off an ugly loss to the New York Jets. If Allen is out too long or they continue to stumble, they could fall from their perch.

Root for: Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Chiefs are just behind the Bills atop the AFC. They have the same record, but the Bills beat the Chiefs a few weeks ago. Kansas City will be heavily favored in this one, but it just barely squeaked out an overtime win over against the Titans last week and lost to the Colts earlier this season, so who knows.

Root for: Jaguars

Cleveland Browns (3-5) at Miami Dolphins (6-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

This is the toughest call of the weekend and really a no-lose situation for the Ravens. The Browns are still in contention in the division and have Deshaun Watson coming back in a couple weeks. A win would keep them in the AFC North picture. The Dolphins are very much in the playoff chase with a high-flying offense and have a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Ravens. If the Ravens ended up fighting for a wild-card spot, the Dolphins would be one of their top challengers.

Root for: Browns

Denver Broncos (3-5) at Tennessee Titans (5-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Broncos are on the fringe of being out of the playoff hunt. The Titans sit comfortably atop the AFC South. This is another situation where either result helps the Ravens in a different way. Tennessee could challenge Baltimore for one of the top two spots in the AFC and the Broncos still have a tough road ahead.

Root for: Broncos

New Orleans Saints (3-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

The Saints just had a tough loss to the Ravens, but hope they get back on track against the enemy Steelers. Pittsburgh is one of three teams in the NFL with a 2-6 record. Only the Panthers (2-7) and Texans (1-6) are worse. The playoffs don't appear in the picture, so at some point it's better to see them win and not get as high of a draft pick. We haven't reached that point yet. Coming off a bye, the Steelers are looking to turn things around.

Root for: Saints

Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-6)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Both of these teams are reeling. The Colts, who already benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, fired Head Coach Frank Reich this week, replacing him with former ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday. It's been a shocking week in Indianapolis to say the least. A loss to the last-place Raiders might stick a fork in any dreams that the changes could spark a midseason turnaround.

Root for: Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

If the Ravens didn't win the division, the teams they would probably be contending with for a Wild-Card spot are the Dolphins, Jets, Patriots and Chargers. Thus, a loss for any of those teams only improves the Ravens' chances of getting into the dance.

Root for: 49ers

