Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Divisional Round

While Baltimore prepares to host its first AFC Championship at M&T Bank Stadium, the Bills and the Chiefs will duke it out for the right to play the Ravens.

Here's who Ravens fans could see at The Bank next weekend:

Kansas City Chiefs (12-6) @ Buffalo Bills (12-6)

Sunday, 6:30 p.m., ABC & CBS

Since 2020, this is the third playoff matchup between the Chiefs and Bills, but the first in Buffalo. The Bills have been on a hot streak recently, winning their last six games to clinch the No. 2 seed. With Patrick Mahomes at the helm, the Chiefs are 5-0 in the divisional round. But he's never played a playoff game on the road. Buffalo previously beat Kansas City in a close matchup on the road during Week 14 of the regular season.