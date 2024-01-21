Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Divisional Round

Jan 21, 2024 at 04:25 PM
Hayley Salvatore

While Baltimore prepares to host its first AFC Championship at M&T Bank Stadium, the Bills and the Chiefs will duke it out for the right to play the Ravens.

Here's who Ravens fans could see at The Bank next weekend:

Kansas City Chiefs (12-6) @ Buffalo Bills (12-6)
Sunday, 6:30 p.m., ABC & CBS

Since 2020, this is the third playoff matchup between the Chiefs and Bills, but the first in Buffalo. The Bills have been on a hot streak recently, winning their last six games to clinch the No. 2 seed. With Patrick Mahomes at the helm, the Chiefs are 5-0 in the divisional round. But he's never played a playoff game on the road. Buffalo previously beat Kansas City in a close matchup on the road during Week 14 of the regular season.

The Ravens haven't faced either team this season. Baltimore lost to the Bills and Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the 2020 divisional playoffs. Meanwhile, Mahomes has a 3-1 career record against the Ravens and the Chiefs defense finished No. 2 in the league in the regular season in yards allowed per game (289.8). The Bills offense outpaced Mahomes' offense this year, however.

