Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 11

The Ravens have a rare weekend off after their 34-20 victory over the Bengals on "Thursday Night Football."

That gives fans a chance to check out the rest of the NFL slate, as Baltimore sits atop the AFC North at 8-3.

Here's who Ravens fans should root for:

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) at Cleveland Browns (6-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury is a huge blow for the Browns, who will start rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. This should be a physical AFC North battle, but the Steelers keep finding resourceful ways to win like they did in Week 10 when they beat the Ravens. Pittsburgh will visit Baltimore in the season finale, a game that could carry huge playoff implications. The Steelers have won four of their last five, and a loss would break their momentum.

Root for: Browns

Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) at Green Bay Packers (3-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Head Coach Brandon Staley is under fire but will continue calling the defensive plays for the Chargers after they gave up 533 yards to Detroit in Week 10. The Packers have been held under 20 points in four of their last five, but they are 2-2 at home and quarterback Jordan Love threw for a season-high 289 yards in Week 10. If Love finds enough holes in the Chargers' defense, Green Bay could pull off the upset and hurt the Chargers in the AFC playoff race.

Root for: Packers

Arizona Cardinals (2-8) at Houston Texans (5-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Texans are a legitimate playoff contender in the AFC under first-year Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud is having a phenomenal rookie season with 15 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. However, the Cardinals got a major lift in Week 10 when quarterback Kyler Murray played his first game since last year's knee surgery and led them to victory. This game could be decided by which quarterback plays best, and Ravens fans should hope that it's Murray.

Root for: Cardinals

Tennessee Titans (3-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Titans are last in the AFC South and still winless on the road (0-5). The Jaguars should be hungry after being dominated by San Francisco, 34-3, in Week 10. Trevor Lawrence had three turnovers for Jacksonville and has lost more fumbles (18) than any quarterback since entering the league in 2021. The Jaguars will host the Ravens in December, and that game could have an impact on playoff seeding. The more losses for Jacksonville, the better for Baltimore.

Root for: Titans

Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at Miami Dolphins (6-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Raiders are 2-0 under interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and star running back Josh Jacobs had his first 100-yard game of the season in Week 10. The Dolphins are coming off a bye and have the NFL's top-ranked offense led by playmakers Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Raiders can move over .500 with a victory, but the Ravens want to finish ahead of Miami in the AFC playoff picture.

Root for: Raiders

New York Jets (4-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

The Bills will play their first game with Joe Brady as Offensive Coordinator after Ken Dorsey was relieved of his play calling duties on Tuesday. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen leads the league in interceptions (11) and the Bills wouldn't make the playoffs if they began today. The Jets are struggling on offense but have a strong defense that could pose problems. Another loss for the Bills would be a positive development for Baltimore.

Root for: Jets

Minnesota Vikings (6-4) at Denver Broncos (4-5)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

The Vikings have been a surprise and have the league's longest current win streak (five games). Josh Dobbs has played well at quarterback, taking over for Kirk Cousins, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Oct. 29. The Broncos are also hot with three straight wins and aren't out of the AFC playoff race. Losing to the Vikings would damage Denver's playoff chances.

Root for: Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

In this rematch of Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles will be seeking revenge for their loss in February. Philadelphia isn't playing as consistently as last season but has shown a knack for winning close games. Coming off a bye week, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs want to reinforce the message that they're still the NFL's best team. The Ravens won't face the Chiefs during the regular season and need help to overtake them as the No. 1 seed. If the Chiefs lose, the Ravens move into the AFC's top spot and are in the driver's seat.