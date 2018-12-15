The Ravens sit ½ game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North and currently have the No. 6 playoff spot in the wild-card hunt.

Baltimore needs to take care of business at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but could get some help around the league too.

Here's who Ravens fans should root for in Week 15:

Cleveland Browns (5-7-1) at Denver Broncos

Saturday, 8:20 p.m.

The Browns are technically not out of the AFC North race, and their tilt in Baltimore in Week 17 will be hard-fought. Before then, Cleveland can essentially knock the Broncos out of playoff contention with a road win this weekend.

Root for: Browns

Dallas Cowboys (8-5) at Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Dallas is riding a five-game win streak and can clinch the NFC East title with a win. The Colts are coming off a huge win of their own against the division rival Houston Texans. Indianapolis is one of the Ravens' top challengers when it comes to a wild-card spot.

Root for: Cowboys

Miami Dolphins (7-6) at Minnesota Vikings (6-6-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Dolphins kept their playoff hopes alive with a Miracle hook-and-ladder play against the New England Patriots last week. Now they're suddenly a very real threat to the Ravens because they have an advantage over Baltimore in tiebreaker scenarios (conference record). Baltimore needs the Vikings to hand the Dolphins a loss.

Root for: Vikings

Tennessee Titans (7-6) at New York Giants (6-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

After losing five of seven in the middle of the season, the Titans have rallied with two straight victories. Now they meet a New York team that similarly has gotten hot lately. The Giants ran all over the Redskins in a 40-16 win last Sunday and beat the Bears the week before. Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out with an injured quad, meaning it could be a lot of Saquon Barkley against a tough Tennessee front.

Root for: Giants