Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 15

Dec 20, 2020 at 09:16 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121820-WTRF

The Ravens currently sit just outside of the AFC playoffs in the No. 8 spot and need someone in front of them to lose – even if Baltimore wins out.

A loss by one of several teams ahead of them in the wild-card picture would greatly boost Baltimore's chances.

Here's who Ravens fans should root for in Week 15:

New England Patriots (6-7) at Miami Dolphins (8-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
This is the game to pay closest attention to. The Ravens need the Dolphins to lose a game down the stretch. New England beat Miami, 21-11, in Week 1. Can they do it again with more on the line? The Patriots have a very slim chance of making the playoffs and want to keep that window cracked open. The Dolphins are dealing with widespread injuries right now.
Root for: Patriots

Detroit Lions (5-8) at Tennessee Titans (9-4)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
The Titans are a game ahead of the Ravens, but also own a head-to-head tiebreaker. Still, any loss among the other AFC playoff contenders is a good thing. The Lions have played better football recently, beating the Bears two weeks ago and putting a scare into the Packers last week. However, Matthew Stafford (ribs) may not play.
Root for: Lions

Houston Texans (4-9) at Indianapolis Colts (9-4)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
The Ravens' playoff chances would be greatly boosted if the Colts take another loss. Baltimore could pull into a tie, but the Ravens also own a head-to-head tiebreaker. The Texans had a narrow 26-20 loss to the Colts just two weeks ago when Deshaun Watson was sacked for a safety at the start of a potential game-winning drive.
Root for: Texans

Cleveland Browns (9-4) at New York Giants (5-8)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m.
The Browns have to shake off their brutal Monday Night Football loss and face a scrappy Giants team that's contending for the NFC East title. A hot Cleveland offense faces a hot Giants defense in a game both teams need. The Browns are still in the hunt for the AFC North crown, but could also fall out of the playoffs altogether if they don't take care of business. The Ravens hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Browns, so a Cleveland misstep would open another door into the playoffs for Baltimore.
Root for: Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1)
Monday, 8:15 p.m.
The Steelers have lost two straight but a matchup against the reeling Joe Burrow-less Bengals could cure what ails them. This has the potential to be a "get-right game" for Pittsburgh. If they struggle in this one, it could set off alarms. Pittsburgh is trying to reclaim the AFC's top seed and a first-round playoff bye, but Ravens fans probably wouldn't mind a playoff rematch.
Root for: Bengals

