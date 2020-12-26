Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 16

Dec 26, 2020 at 01:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122420-WTRF

Though the Ravens have won three straight down the stretch, they still don't control their playoff destiny.

Baltimore needs either the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts or Miami Dolphins to lose once over the final two weeks to get into the playoffs. The Ravens could also get in with two losses from the Tennessee Titans.

Here's who you should be rooting for in Week 16:

Miami Dolphins (9-5) at Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)
Saturday, 8:15 p.m.
The Raiders are not mathematically eliminated from the playoff chase yet, but they're a distant longshot. They've been in a tailspin the past month, losing four of their last five games after winning three straight. This is the same team that handed the Kansas City Chiefs their only loss of the season. The Raiders have the firepower to beat Miami, and it looks like Derek Carr should play (he practiced fully Wednesday), so that's good news. Miami is playing well and getting healthier.
Root for: Raiders

Indianapolis Colts (10-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
While Ravens fans have probably delighted in watching the Steelers lose three in a row, Baltimore now needs Pittsburgh to pull out of it and pick up some wins down the stretch. The secret is out on how to defend the Steelers' offense (or so it seems) and the Colts defense is a fast, physical unit. In a battle of two legendary veteran quarterbacks – Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger – the Ravens need Big Ben to stand tall.
Root for: Steelers

Cleveland Browns (10-4) at New York Jets (1-13)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
Can the Jets pull off back-to-back upsets? They shocked the NFL landscape by beating the Los Angeles Rams last week, ending the Jets' winless season. Now they face a Browns team that is on fire offensively. The Jets need to hit some big plays with former Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman.
Root for: Jets

Tennessee Titans (10-4) at Green Bay Packers (11-3)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m.
The Ravens could sneak by the Titans with two wins and two Titans losses to end the season. That seems unlikely with Tennessee facing the Houston Texans in Week 17, but you never know. The Packers could put the Titans in a precarious situation. This is kind of a backup option, if you will.
Root for: Packers

Buffalo Bills (11-3) at New England Patriots (6-8)
Monday, 8:15 p.m.
The Bills have already locked up the AFC East division title and don't have a shot at the top seed and a first-round bye. So at this point, they're only playing for seeding. The Ravens want the Bills not to rest their starters in Week 17 against Miami. The Bills currently sit in the No. 2 seed and a loss could drop them behind the Steelers, giving them something to fight for next week.
Root for: Patriots

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Giants

Needing a victory to improve their playoff chances, the Ravens (9-5) face the Giants (5-9) in Baltimore's final home game of the season.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Observations on the Ravens' Pro Bowl class. The Giants are a capable team. Shoutouts to under-the-radar Ravens.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not Ravens vs. Giants

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith will miss his second consecutive game. Daniel Jones and Blake Martinez are questionable for the Giants, while Golden Tate is out. 
news

SociaLight: The Humphrey Family Christmas Video Returns

Marlon Humphrey is a man of the people and he has a gift for the Ravens Flock.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Giants

See who the analysts are predicting will win the Week 16 game between the Ravens and Giants.
news

News & Notes: Wink Martindale on Potential Head Coaching Opportunities

Greg Roman says nobody is playing better than Lamar Jackson down the stretch. Matthew Judon's second straight Pro Bowl season has been impressive. Roman pays respects to friend and Hall of Famer Kevin Greene.
news

Ravens and The Flock Raised $100,000 for Charities Through Fan Cutouts

The fan cutouts at M&T Bank Stadium raised money for the Maryland Food Bank, Salvation Army, United Way, American Cancer Society and TAPS.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Giants

Get the broadcast information and places where you can watch and listen to the game if not on TV.
news

Late for Work 12/24: Ravens Making Strong Case They're the Best Team in AFC North

The Ravens played their best half this season against the Jaguars. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale keeps opposing coaches guessing.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Giants

Calais Campbell continues to rest his calf and nine Ravens sat out Wednesday overall. Meanwhile, the Giants don't know who their quarterback will be Sunday.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Focused on Winning, Not Help Needed

The Ravens aren't sure which Giants quarterback they will see. Baltimore's backup quarterback situation is in flux. Back-to-back Pro Bowls lift Marlon Humphrey's stature.

Advertising