Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 16

Though the Ravens have won three straight down the stretch, they still don't control their playoff destiny.

Baltimore needs either the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts or Miami Dolphins to lose once over the final two weeks to get into the playoffs. The Ravens could also get in with two losses from the Tennessee Titans.

Here's who you should be rooting for in Week 16:

Miami Dolphins (9-5) at Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m.

The Raiders are not mathematically eliminated from the playoff chase yet, but they're a distant longshot. They've been in a tailspin the past month, losing four of their last five games after winning three straight. This is the same team that handed the Kansas City Chiefs their only loss of the season. The Raiders have the firepower to beat Miami, and it looks like Derek Carr should play (he practiced fully Wednesday), so that's good news. Miami is playing well and getting healthier.

Root for: Raiders

Indianapolis Colts (10-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

While Ravens fans have probably delighted in watching the Steelers lose three in a row, Baltimore now needs Pittsburgh to pull out of it and pick up some wins down the stretch. The secret is out on how to defend the Steelers' offense (or so it seems) and the Colts defense is a fast, physical unit. In a battle of two legendary veteran quarterbacks – Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger – the Ravens need Big Ben to stand tall.

Root for: Steelers

Cleveland Browns (10-4) at New York Jets (1-13)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Can the Jets pull off back-to-back upsets? They shocked the NFL landscape by beating the Los Angeles Rams last week, ending the Jets' winless season. Now they face a Browns team that is on fire offensively. The Jets need to hit some big plays with former Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman.

Root for: Jets

Tennessee Titans (10-4) at Green Bay Packers (11-3)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

The Ravens could sneak by the Titans with two wins and two Titans losses to end the season. That seems unlikely with Tennessee facing the Houston Texans in Week 17, but you never know. The Packers could put the Titans in a precarious situation. This is kind of a backup option, if you will.

Root for: Packers