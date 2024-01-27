Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in NFC Championship

While Baltimore (15-4) is hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in its first AFC Championship at M&T Bank Stadium, across the coast, the 49ers and Lions will duke it out in the NFC Championship.

If the Ravens advance to the Super Bowl, they will play the winner of the 49ers-Lions game.

Here's how the Ravens would match up with either team in Las Vegas:

Detroit Lions (14-5) @ San Francisco 49ers (13-5)

Sunday, 6:30 p.m., FOX

The No. 3-seeded Lions head to the Bay Area for their first NFC title game since 1991 and a chance to go to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. A come-from-behind divisional win over the Packers sent the top-seeded 49ers to their third-straight NFC Championship.

Each side is dealing with injuries in the 49ers' Deebo Samuel and Lions' Sam LaPorta, however, both are back on track to play in the title game.

Baltimore has faced and blown out both teams this season. The Ravens defeated Jared Goff and the Lions, 38-6, at home in Week 7. They traveled to San Francisco on Christmas Night in Week 16, overcoming the 49ers, 33-19.

Goff has a playoff record of 5-3, reaching the Super Bowl with the Rams in 2018. Although a limited sample size, Brock Purdy has a 3-1 playoff record, his one loss coming in last year's NFC Championship in which he suffered an elbow injury.

The Ravens stymied the Lions offense and had their biggest offensive explosion of the season (503 total yards) in Week 7. Meanwhile, Baltimore's win against the 49ers was in large part due to five interceptions. Would Purdy turn the ball over so much in a rematch?