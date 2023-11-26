Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 12

Baltimore (8-3) has a primetime game in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) on "Sunday Night Football."

That gives Ravens fans a chance to watch Sunday's earlier games as an appetizer. Here's who Ravens fans should root for:

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Steelers shook up their coaching staff this week by firing former Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada. Running Backs Coach Eddie Faulkner takes over as the interim coordinator, while Quarterbacks Coach Mike Sullivan will be the game day play-caller. It remains to be seen if the changes will jumpstart Pittsburgh's offense, but the Steelers are in the AFC playoff hunt despite being outgained in every game this season. The Bengals have lost two straight and are last in the AFC North. Star wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) has been ruled out for the third straight game, leaving Jake Browning to make his first career start at quarterback without one of the team's top weapons. With franchise quarterback Joe Burrow (wrist) out for the season, the Steelers pose a bigger threat to Baltimore than Cincinnati.

Root for: Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) at Houston Texans (6-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

This is a pivotal AFC South matchup featuring talented young quarterbacks C.J. Stroud (Texans) and Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars). Stroud has been on fire, helping the Texans win six of their last eight games. Houston is a legitimate playoff threat, but the Ravens defeated the Texans in Week 1. The Ravens will visit the Jaguars in Week 15, and Jacksonville is closer to Baltimore in the AFC playoff race. A win by Houston would keep the Jaguars behind the Ravens.

Root for: Texans

Cleveland Browns (7-3) at Denver Broncos (5-5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., FOX

The Broncos have a four-game winning streak while the Browns have won three straight. Denver has turned its season around behind stronger play from quarterback Russell Wilson, who has seven touchdown passes and no interceptions during the winning streak. Ravens fans should hope that Wilson keeps cooking against the Browns, who have the league's top-ranked defense led by edge rusher Myles Garrett, who will be stalking Wilson. The Browns are nipping at Baltimore's heels in the AFC North and have proven they can win with rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Root for: Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

The Chiefs had a short week to prepare after a loss to the Eagles on "Monday Night Football." Patrick Mahomes is having another stellar season at quarterback, but Kansas City's receivers have made costly drops and the Chiefs have lost two of their last three games. The Raiders are 2-1 under Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and are playing physical, inspired football. Baltimore wants to stay ahead of Kansas City in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed, and a victory by Las Vegas would help.