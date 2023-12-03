Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 13

Baltimore (9-3) enters its bye week atop the AFC standings; however, Kansas City, Miami, and Jacksonville are all playing and vying to replace them in the coveted top spot.

While the Ravens recharge, fans should watch this week's games with playoff seeding in mind. Here's who Ravens fans should root for:

Arizona Cardinals (2-10) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

After a change at offensive coordinator, the Steelers' offense seemed revitalized in Sunday's win over the Bengals, posting 400 yards of offense for the first time in 59 games.The Cardinals are hoping to rebound after a loss to the Rams at home. Pittsburgh sits just 1.5 games behind Baltimore in the AFC North Standings, and a win on Sunday would cut the Ravens' lead to just half a game. ACardinals win would give Baltimore some breathing room.

Root for: Cardinals

Miami Dolphins (8-3) at Washington Commanders (4-8)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m., FOX

The Dolphins are a threat to the Ravens' top seed and a potential bye. Washington hopes to snap a three-game losing streak on the road and the Commanders' defense will be put to the test in their first game with Head Coach Ron Rivera calling plays for the defense against a strong Miami offense. The Dolphins weren't perfect against the Jets, although they essentially nullified quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's two interceptions with two picks of their own, including a 99-yard Hail Marythat was returned for a touchdown.

Root for: Commanders

Cleveland Browns (7-4) at Los Angeles Rams (5-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

The Rams are looking to get back to .500 and are gaining momentum thanks to a win over the Cardinals in Week 12 that saw running back Kyren Williams run for 143 yards and score two touchdowns. Cleveland may be without star pass rusher Myles Garrett, who suffered a shoulder injury and was seen wearing a sling following the Browns' loss to the Broncos. Rookie quarterback Dorian Robinson-Thompson also exited the Denver game with a concussion andremains in concussion protocol.Former Raven Joe Flaccowill start for the Browns, as they look to stay in the race for the AFC North title.

Root for: Rams

Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) at Green Bay Packers (5-6)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

The Chiefs fought back from an early deficit to defeat the Raiders in an AFC West matchup during Week 12, putting them just one game behind the Ravens. Green Bay has won two of the team's last three meetings against the Chiefs, although this is only the second time with Jordan Love at the helm. The Packers are coming off a big Thanksgiving win over the NFC North-leading Lions, so momentum could be in their favor Sunday night and a win could boost them into the playoff picture. Baltimore wants to stay ahead of Kansas City in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed, and a victory by the Packers would help.

Root for: Packers

Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)

Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2 & ABC

The Bengals are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak on the road with backup quarterback Jake Browning at the helm with and the possibility of standout wide receiver Tee Higgins making a return. Cincinnati also sits winless in the AFC North at the bottom of the division. Jacksonville hung on to win a pivotal game Sunday against their AFC South rival thanks to a missed 58-yard field goal by the Texans. Despite the close game, the Jaguars showed just how strong their offense is, putting up 445 total yards and punting just twice. Behind Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars pose a bigger threat to Baltimore than a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati.