Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 13

This is the game of the week and a rematch of last year's AFC championship. There's trash talk flying between the two sides this week. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are hot with three straight wins, including a win in Tennessee last week. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are even hotter, however, as winners of five straight. Mahomes-Burrow is being billed as the new Tom Brady-Peyton Manning. With winning the division as the Ravens' chief goal, this is an easy call.