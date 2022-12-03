Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 13

Dec 03, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120122-WTRF

While the Ravens are taking on a limping Broncos squad Sunday, many of Baltimore's competitors for a playoff spot are playing teams on the rise.

Here's who Ravens fans should root for in Week 13:

New York Jets (7-4) at Minnesota Vikings (9-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

With Mike White under center, the Jets scored a big win against the Chicago Bears last week. Now they'll go against a surging Minnesota Vikings squad. The Jets are one of the Ravens' top challengers for a potential wild-card spot.

Root for: Vikings

Tennessee Titans (7-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

The Titans fell to the Bengals last week and now go against the team with the best record in the NFL. Tennessee is still in good position in the AFC South but every loss puts them further from snagging a top-two seed.
Root for: Eagles

Miami Dolphins (8-3) at San Francisco 49ers (7-4)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m., FOX

The Dolphins are surging with five straight wins. They have not lost a game that Tua Tagovailoa has finished. The 49ers defense is one of the best in the league, however. The Dolphins are a threat to the Ravens' playoff chances.
Root for: 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

This is the game of the week and a rematch of last year's AFC championship. There's trash talk flying between the two sides this week. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are hot with three straight wins, including a win in Tennessee last week. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are even hotter, however, as winners of five straight. Mahomes-Burrow is being billed as the new Tom Brady-Peyton Manning. With winning the division as the Ravens' chief goal, this is an easy call.

Root for: Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

This AFC West showdown has had plenty of fireworks in recent years, including a 35-32 thriller last year in Vegas won by the Raiders in the final regular-season game of the season. The Chargers are trying to cling to a playoff spot, but the Raiders have won two in a row. This should be a good one.

Root for: Raiders

Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) at Dallas Cowboys (8-3)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

The Colts are fading from the playoff picture after their loss to the Steelers. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are in a tight race in the NFC East. If Indianapolis drops this one, its playoff hopes might be dashed.

Root for: Cowboys

