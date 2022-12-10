Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 14

Dec 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120922-WTRF

While the Ravens will tangle with their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, the other contenders in the AFC playoff picture also have tough matchups.

This is a week when Baltimore's playoff chances can greatly improve if things fall the right way.

Here's who Ravens fans should root for:

New York Jets (7-5) at Buffalo Bills (9-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Jets pulled off an upset win in early November, and will be looking to make it two. It will be a tougher feat in Orchard Park, where the Bills have lost just once this season in an overtime thriller against the Vikings. The Jets are looking to avoid a second-straight loss that would hurt their playoff hopes.

Root for: Bills

Cleveland Browns (5-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Joe Burrow has never beaten the Browns (0-4). Cleveland clobbered the Bengals, 32-13, in Week 8 behind big games from Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper. The Bengals are riding high after victories against the division-leading Titans and Chiefs, but could the Browns spoil their party?

Root for: Browns

Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) at Denver Broncos (3-9)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS

The Chiefs are still in position to secure one of the top two AFC seeds, which comes with home playoff games, that the Ravens would love to snag.

Root for: Broncos

Miami Dolphins (8-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

This is a matchup of two teams vying with the Ravens for a playoff spot, so it's kind of a win-win for Baltimore. The Dolphins have a better shot at the playoffs right now, so it's probably better to deal the Bolts another loss. If they lose a seventh game, they probably have to win out to have a chance of beating out Baltimore. If the Chargers don't make the playoffs, it's hard to imagine the Ravens not at least taking a wild-card spot.

Root for: Dolphins

New England Patriots (6-6) at Arizona Cardinals (4-8)
Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

The Patriots and the Chargers are the two dark-horse AFC playoff contenders still lurking in contention. Losses by both would go a long way in narrowing the field for Baltimore. The Cardinals are coming off their bye and have former Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown back at full strength.

Root for: Cardinals

