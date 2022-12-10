Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 14

This is a matchup of two teams vying with the Ravens for a playoff spot, so it's kind of a win-win for Baltimore. The Dolphins have a better shot at the playoffs right now, so it's probably better to deal the Bolts another loss. If they lose a seventh game, they probably have to win out to have a chance of beating out Baltimore. If the Chargers don't make the playoffs, it's hard to imagine the Ravens not at least taking a wild-card spot.