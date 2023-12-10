Coming off the bye, Baltimore (9-3) sits in the No. 2 spot in the AFC behind Miami.

When the Ravens take on the Rams Sunday, fans should root for a win at home while keeping an eye on matchups that will affect their chances of winning the AFC North title and seeding in the AFC.

Here's who Ravens fans should root for in Week 14:

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) @ Cleveland Browns (7-5)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m., CBS

The Jaguars may be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who went down with a high ankle sprain in last week's loss to the Bengals, while the Browns may have Joe Flacco under center for another game. The Browns hope to bounce back from a two-game slide and stay in the AFC North race. While both teams are threatening, the Ravens' first priority is winning the AFC North, and another Browns loss would help Baltimore pull away. The Ravens will play the Jaguars next week, so they control their own destiny in beating them out in the AFC seeding.

Root for: Jaguars

Buffalo Bills (6-6) @ Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Coming off a primetime loss at Lambeau Field to the Packers, the Chiefs hope to rebound at home in front of a raucous crowd. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have his work cut out for him, however, as Kansas City has ruled out four starters: running back Isaiah Pacheco, safety Bryan Cook, left tackle Donovan Smith, and linebacker Drue Tranquill. On the other hand, Buffalo is coming off a week of rest thanks to a bye, giving quarterback Josh Allen's shoulder time to heal. With the Chiefs on the Ravens' heels in the AFC, fans should root for Kansas City to continue to slide.

Root for: Bills

Tennessee Titans (4-8) @ Miami Dolphins (9-3)

Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

With a commanding 45-15 win over Washington on the road in Week 13, Miami took over the top spot in the AFC thanks to wide receiver Tyreek Hill's five catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns. The Dolphins are undefeated at home this season and return to Hard Rock Stadium riding a three-game win streak. Tennessee has lost four of its last five games and took Indianapolis to overtime last week despite falling short in a 31-28 decision. With running back Derrick Henry out of concussion protocol and ready to roll, fans should root for Henry to stiff-arm his way to his fourth-straight 100-yard game and a Titans victory.