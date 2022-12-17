Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 15

The Ravens (9-4) are fighting to hold onto first place in the AFC North with four weeks to go in the regular season.
Here's who Ravens fans should be rooting for in Week 15:
Miami Dolphins (8-5) at Buffalo Bills (10-3)
Saturday, 8:15 p.m., NFL Network
The Dolphins are currently the 6th-seed in the AFC playoffs, but they are in danger of being on the outside looking in after dropping two straight. The Dolphins offense has been quieted of late. The Bills will also be looking to avenge a Week 3 loss to their division rival. Snow is expected for the game, and it will be interesting to see how the Dolphins handle it. A Bills loss would be good for the Ravens' chances of getting one of the top two seeds, but they're still a game up and have a head-to-head tiebreaker. A Dolphins loss puts Baltimore closer to a playoff spot in general.
Root for: Bills
Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) at Houston Texans (1-11-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
This could very well be a blowout but you never know. A Chiefs loss would also help the Ravens get a top-two seed.
Root for: Texans
Detroit Lions (6-7) at New York Jets (7-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
The Jets are fading in the playoff picture. They've lost two straight and will go back to Zach Wilson at quarterback as Mike White (ribs) is not cleared to play. The Lions are headed in the opposite direction, winners of five of their last six. Another loss for the Jets would be very bad for their playoff hopes.
Root for: Lions
New England Patriots (7-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m., FOX
As of now, the Patriots hold the final wild-card playoff spot as the No. 7 seed. Holding onto it this week will be a tough task in Vegas. The Raiders had won three straight before Baker Mayfield pulled off an improbable comeback win last week. It's a reunion between coaches Bill Belichick and his former longtime offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels.
Root for: Raiders
Tennessee Titans (7-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS
The Titans are now in danger of coughing up the AFC South title after three straight losses. The Jaguars sit just two games back. The Chargers are knocking on the door of a playoff spot as the first team out as of now. This is a huge game for both teams. For the Ravens, it's better to keep the Chargers out and let the Titans take the division crown.
Root for: Titans