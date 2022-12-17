Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 15

The Dolphins are currently the 6th-seed in the AFC playoffs, but they are in danger of being on the outside looking in after dropping two straight. The Dolphins offense has been quieted of late. The Bills will also be looking to avenge a Week 3 loss to their division rival. Snow is expected for the game, and it will be interesting to see how the Dolphins handle it. A Bills loss would be good for the Ravens' chances of getting one of the top two seeds, but they're still a game up and have a head-to-head tiebreaker. A Dolphins loss puts Baltimore closer to a playoff spot in general.