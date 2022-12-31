Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 17

Dec 31, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens' playoff ticket is punched, but the AFC North and playoff seeding are still up in the air.

Here's who Ravens fans should root for in Week 17:

Miami Dolphins (8-7) at New England Patriots (7-8)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
The Steelers are hanging onto hopes of making the postseason. A Dolphins win earlier in the day would eliminate Pittsburgh before kickoff in Baltimore. Would that affect the Steelers' mindset?
Root for: Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) at Houston Texans (2-12-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
The Jaguars are now in first place in the AFC South as they have won three straight while the Titans have dropped five in a row. Jacksonville is certainly the hotter team, with 2021 first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence rolling. The Jaguars also already beat the Ravens earlier this year. In terms of possible playoff opponents, it seems the Titans would be more preferable.
Root for: Jaguars

Denver Broncos (4-11) at Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
If the Ravens are going to have any chance of securing the No. 2 seed, they would the Chiefs to lose. Plus, former Ravens Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg is in his first game is the Broncos' interim head coach, so it's fun to root for him to get a win.
Root for: Broncos

New York Jets (7-8) at Seattle Seahawks (7-8)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m., FOX
Same as the Dolphins, a Jets win would eliminate the Steelers from playoff contention before they kick off against the Ravens. The Jets, who the Ravens beat in Week 1, also may be a more desirable potential playoff foe than the Dolphins, who beat Baltimore.
Root for: Jets

Los Angeles Rams (5-10) at Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS
This is the game to watch for Ravens fans before "Sunday Night Football" kicks off at M&T Bank Stadium. If the Ravens ended go into the playoffs as a wild-card team, it would probably be best to go in as a No. 5 seed instead of No. 6. As a No. 5 seed, the Ravens would face the AFC South winner (Jaguars or Titans). As a No. 6 seed, the Ravens would face the Bengals, Chiefs or Bills in the first round. If the Ravens and Chargers finish tied as year's end, the Chargers will win the tiebreaker. So the Ravens need to stay a game ahead. The Rams are coming off a 51-14 blowout of the Broncos, in which Baker Mayfield completed 24 of 28 passes with two touchdowns and Cam Akers ran for three scores.
Root for: Rams

Buffalo Bills (12-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)
Monday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
If the Ravens beat the Steelers, they will play the Bengals for the AFC North crown in the regular-season finale regardless. If the Ravens lose, they will need a Bengals loss to still have a shot at the title. The Ravens gain nothing by a Bills loss because they can't surpass them for the No. 2 seed.
Root for: Bills

