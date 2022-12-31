The Ravens' playoff ticket is punched, but the AFC North and playoff seeding are still up in the air.

Here's who Ravens fans should root for in Week 17:

Miami Dolphins (8-7) at New England Patriots (7-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Steelers are hanging onto hopes of making the postseason. A Dolphins win earlier in the day would eliminate Pittsburgh before kickoff in Baltimore. Would that affect the Steelers' mindset?

Root for: Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) at Houston Texans (2-12-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Jaguars are now in first place in the AFC South as they have won three straight while the Titans have dropped five in a row. Jacksonville is certainly the hotter team, with 2021 first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence rolling. The Jaguars also already beat the Ravens earlier this year. In terms of possible playoff opponents, it seems the Titans would be more preferable.

Root for: Jaguars

Denver Broncos (4-11) at Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

If the Ravens are going to have any chance of securing the No. 2 seed, they would the Chiefs to lose. Plus, former Ravens Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg is in his first game is the Broncos' interim head coach, so it's fun to root for him to get a win.

Root for: Broncos

New York Jets (7-8) at Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., FOX

Same as the Dolphins, a Jets win would eliminate the Steelers from playoff contention before they kick off against the Ravens. The Jets, who the Ravens beat in Week 1, also may be a more desirable potential playoff foe than the Dolphins, who beat Baltimore.

Root for: Jets

Los Angeles Rams (5-10) at Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

This is the game to watch for Ravens fans before "Sunday Night Football" kicks off at M&T Bank Stadium. If the Ravens ended go into the playoffs as a wild-card team, it would probably be best to go in as a No. 5 seed instead of No. 6. As a No. 5 seed, the Ravens would face the AFC South winner (Jaguars or Titans). As a No. 6 seed, the Ravens would face the Bengals, Chiefs or Bills in the first round. If the Ravens and Chargers finish tied as year's end, the Chargers will win the tiebreaker. So the Ravens need to stay a game ahead. The Rams are coming off a 51-14 blowout of the Broncos, in which Baker Mayfield completed 24 of 28 passes with two touchdowns and Cam Akers ran for three scores.

Root for: Rams