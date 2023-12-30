Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 17

Baltimore (12-3) has a chance to secure the AFC North and the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Dolphins.

There are many games this week that also have seeding-related playoff implications. Here's who Ravens fans should root for:

New England Patriots (4-11) @ Buffalo Bills (9-6)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Much has changed since these two teams last met back in Week 10 in a game the Patriots won. New England is officially out of playoff contention. Josh Allen and the Bills, however, have a playoff berth on the line. Buffalo is hot with three straight wins over the Chiefs, Cowboys, and Chargers. Ravens fans who don't want to see the streaking Bills in the playoffs should root for a Patriots regular-season sweep.

Root for: Patriots

Carolina Panthers (2-13) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m., CBS

The Panthers are coming off a close three-point loss to the Packers in which they set their season high in points. With Trevor Lawrence sidelined and the Jaguars riding a four-game losing streak, Jacksonville is in a tight race for the AFC South title. Ravens fans should root for the Panthers to pull off the upset and create further separation in the AFC race.

Root for: Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) @ Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., FOX

Mason Rudolph led Pittsburgh to a dominant win over AFC North-rival Cincinnati. With Geno Smith back in the saddle for Seattle, the Seahawks have good momentum after back-to-back wins against the Eagles and the Titans. A loss this week would knock the Steelers out of the playoffs and alter the stakes of the Ravens' Week 18 matchup against Pittsburgh. Ravens fans should root for the Seahawks to put the nail in the coffin of a rival.

Root for: Seahawks

Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) @ Kansas City Chiefs (9-6)

Sunday, 4:45 p.m., ABC & CBS

The road to the playoffs hasn't been smooth for both the Chiefs and the Bengals this season. The Chiefs were stunned on Sunday with a loss to the Raiders that prevented them from obtaining the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which means Patrick Mahomes may play his first playoff game on the road in his career. The Bengals could be getting a big piece of their offense back as Ja'Marr Chase returned to practice as a limited participant for the first time since Week 15. The Chiefs can't catch the Ravens in the race for the top seed, so why not beat a rival? The Bengals have an 18% chance of making the playoffs, per ESPN, and that would take a big hit with a loss.