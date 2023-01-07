It's the regular-season finale and playoff spots are on the line (though not for the Ravens).

Besides that, there are still plenty of playoff seeding implications.

Here's who Ravens fans should root for in Week 18:

Tennessee Titans (7-9) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

This game is for the AFC South title. The Titans have lost six straight and are starting Joshua Dobbs at quarterback again. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have won four straight with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a strong run game, and a defense that's given up just six points in the past two games, leading the way. The winner will have the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs and would be the Ravens' opponent in the wild-card playoffs if the Chargers lose to the Broncos in Week 18 and the Ravens beat the Bengals. The Jaguars beat the Ravens, 28-27, in Week 12 with a touchdown with 14 seconds left. While the Jaguars are streaking into the playoffs, the Titans are limping and seem to be a better matchup.

Root for: Titans

New England Patriots (8-8) at Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Patriots and Dolphins have the best chances of securing the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. The Patriots need a win over the Bills or losses by the Dolphins, Steelers and Titans. The Ravens beat the Patriots in Week 3. They've lost four of their last six games. The only way the Ravens could face the No. 7 seed would be in the AFC championship.

Root for: Patriots

New York Jets (7-9) at Miami Dolphins (8-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

The Dolphins clinch the final playoff spot with a win over the Jets and a loss by the Patriots. They will have Skylar Thompson starting at quarterback, going against former Ravens Super Bowl winner Joe Flacco. Miami has lost five straight games down the stretch, but beat Baltimore in Week 2 behind 42 points. It remains unknown if/when starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return after experiencing more concussion symptoms. If Tagovailoa came back, maybe the Dolphins could get hot. Again, the only way the Ravens could face them would be in the AFC championship.

Root for: Jets

Cleveland Browns (7-9) at Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Steelers clinch a wild-card berth with a win over the Browns and losses by the Patriots and Dolphins. Obviously, as AFC North rivals, it's more fun to see the Steelers fall short of the postseason. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said they want to spoil the Steelers' party.

Root for: Browns

Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) at Denver Broncos (4-12)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

If the Ravens beat the Bengals earlier in the day, this game gets very interesting. If the Chargers win, the Ravens get the No. 6 seed and face the No. 3-seeded Bengals in the wild-card round. A coin flip would determine whether that game is played at M&T Bank Stadium. A home playoff game is very alluring, but it would still come down to a 50/50 chance. If the Chargers lose, the Ravens would be the No. 5 seed and play the AFC South champion, either the Jaguars or Titans, on the road. So it depends on which scenario you prefer. Which is a better path for the Ravens? A home game against the Bengals or a road game against the Jags or Titans?